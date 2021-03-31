WKO Heads: "We Cannot Afford a Pause in Vaccination"

The heads of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) are delighted about the possible acquisition of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" by the Austrian government. Furthermore, they hold on to their idea of using companies for vaccination programs, similar to the implementation with in-company testing.

The Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce is delighted about a possible acquisition of 1 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine "Sputnik V". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Schediwy [CC BY-SA 3.0]

On the occasion of Austria's negotiations with Russia about the possible acquisition of 1 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine "Sputnik V", the heads of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) have expressed their delight.

Although the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet approved the vaccine for the EU, Austria is considering going forward without a general European decision.

The WKO welcomes all efforts to accelerate the pace of Austria's vaccination campaign. …

