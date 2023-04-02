Austria Delivers Food Aid to Earthquake Victims in Türkiye
Austria's Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig visited the province of Adiyaman, which borders the epicenter of the earthquake. Austria delivered 6 million euros from the special pot for international food aid.
During his working trip to Türkiye, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig announced that 6 million euros from the special pot for international food aid would be made available to the World Food Program's emergency aid fund. This will provide food rations, food packages for families, and hot meals for earthquake victims.
In the earthquake region, Totschnig visited World Food Program aid projects, such as a soup kitchen where hot meals are cooked around the clock, a container shelter, and a children's project. The earthquake claimed at least 53,000 lives and injured 132,000 in Türkiye and Syria.
The World Food Programme (WFP) is now providing these people on the ground with food that is essential for survival. Through the World Food Program's assistance in Turkey, about 1 million people are receiving. About 900,000 are provided with hot meals daily and about 100,000 people, especially families, are supported with food parcels.
"It is indescribable the suffering people in the earthquake region are going through. More than 9 million people - as many as live in Austria - have been affected by the consequences of this devastating earthquake," Totschnig explained, adding that his department will therefore provide 6 million euros from the special pot for international food aid to the WFP emergency relief fund.
In the course of the working trip to Türkiye, Totschnig met with his counterpart Vahit Kirişci in Ankara. "In addition to the lives lost and the buildings destroyed, in Turkey, there is also the impact on agriculture and thus on the security of supply. Austria is of course supporting Turkey in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of farms. With the Turkish Minister of Agriculture, I have agreed on the spot on an intensified exchange in the fields of agriculture, forestry, and water management," added the Minister of Agriculture.
The Turkish Ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhun, expressed his gratitude for Austria's support on Twitter and shared several contributions from Turkish media, which acknowledged Austria's assistance in articles.