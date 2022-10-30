Celebration of the 99th Foundation Day of Türkiye in Vienna

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, organized celebrations took place at the Embassy of Turkey in Vienna. / Picture: © Turkish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Hatun Demirer, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Turkey to the OSCE, H.E. Ozan Ceyhun, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Austria, and H.E. Levent Eler, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Turkey to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna hosted a reception.

At the beginning of the celebration, the gathered guests were welcomed with an appropriate speech by Ambassador Ceyhun, followed by a letter addressed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the celebration of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

On behalf of their country and nation, as well as friends of Turkey and Turkish diplomatic missions abroad, Turkish President Erdoğan and Turkish ambassadors in Vienna expressed their gratitude. President Erdogan said they were striving for an "active and humanitarian foreign policy from ending the humanitarian tragedy in Syria to resolving the Russia-Ukraine crisis."

The economy was also talked about in the speech. He said that the main aim was to implement large-scale development projects and to work on opening a new energy sector with the natural gas discovered in the Black Sea.

The Turkish defense industry is also to design, develop and produce more of its products for export. In particular, Turkic drones seem to have impacted the war in Ukraine.

One would like to achieve more success in agriculture to tourism, from transportation to education and health care.

The invitation of the Turkish ambassadors to Austria was accepted by numerous representatives of the diplomatic corps, representatives of Austrian state institutions and prominent members of the large Turkish diaspora in Vienna. The official part was followed by a reception in the cozy ambience of the historic building of the Vienna Kursalon.

