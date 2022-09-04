Political Consultations between Turkey and Austria, OSCE and European Forum Alpbach

Turkey (Turkiye) and Austria held bilateral political consultations in Vienna. / Picture: © Turkish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Bilateral political consultations between the Republic of Turkey and the Federal Republic of Austria were held in Vienna under the co-chairmanship of Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs, and Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Held - political consultations in Vienna w/ Amb. Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary General of the @MFA_Austria. Discussed comprehensively all dimensions of - relations, - ties and current regional and global issues. @MFATurkiye @ABBaskanligi @TC_Viyana @DA_vienna pic.twitter.com/TIhxSZz0kc — Faruk Kaymakcı (@frkkymkc) September 2, 2022

According to the press release of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the consultations will focus on "all aspects" of bilateral relations, as well as the exchange of views on our EU accession process.

In the margins of - political consultations, I signed the Letter of Intent w/ Amb. Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, @MFA_Austria, Secretary General in Vienna today. An important step to enrich the dialogue in arts and science between and. @MFATurkiye @MFA_Austria @TC_Viyana pic.twitter.com/08RmuePSfl — Faruk Kaymakcı (@frkkymkc) September 2, 2022

In the margins of the political consultations, Faruk Kaymakcı signed a letter of intent with Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal. Kaymakcı emphasized o twitter that this letter of intent will be an important step to enriching the dialogue in arts and science between Austria and Turkiye.

On the occasion of the visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı also participated as a speaker at the European Forum Alpbach.

.@forumalpbach dinner hosted by @RBI_Presse CEO Johann Strobl, we discussed future of &Balkans including with @k_edtstadler @MiroslavLajcak @carlbildt @Dimitrov_Nikola Thanks for warm &Alpbach hospitality. #efa22 #neweurope #europeanforumalpbach @AntalyaDF @ABBaskanligi pic.twitter.com/r9B3Gj2yPF

— Faruk Kaymakcı (@frkkymkc) August 31, 2022

.@forumalpbach, we discussed the impact of recent developments in Europe on ' s normative power and perception of . #efa22youth also see that ‘s membership can contribute most to ‘s geopolitical power. #neweurope #europeanforumalpbach @TC_Disisleri @ABBaskanligi pic.twitter.com/7EyqZilE2y — Faruk Kaymakcı (@frkkymkc) August 31, 2022

The European Forum Alpbach was also very much about exchanging views on the Turkish EU accession process, as well as economic, as well as global issues with Ireland's Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Minister for EU and Constitution or CEO Johann Strob of Raiffeisenbank International.

Fruitful exchange of views in Vienna w/ @HelgaSchmid_SG, Secretary General of @OSCE on European security, role of @OSCE and 's contributions. I also thanked @HelgaSchmid_SG for her participation to XIII. Turkish Ambassadors Conference and @AntalyaDF. @MFATurkiye @TR_OSCE pic.twitter.com/NuV36n0eQx — Faruk Kaymakcı (@frkkymkc) September 1, 2022

Further, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı had a fruitful exchange in Vienna with Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Maria Schmid on European security, the role of the OSCE and Turkiye's contributions. Kaymakcı used the occasion to thank Secretary-General Schmid for her participation in XIII. Turkish Ambassadors Conference and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye