Political Consultations between Turkey and Austria, OSCE and European Forum Alpbach

Turkey and Austria held bilateral political consultations in Vienna. The focus was on aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as an exchange of views on Turkiye's EU accession process.

Bilateral political consultations between the Republic of Turkey and the Federal Republic of Austria were held in Vienna under the co-chairmanship of Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs, and Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the press release of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the consultations will focus on "all aspects" of bilateral relations, as well as the exchange of views on our EU accession process.

In the margins of the political consultations, Faruk Kaymakcı signed a letter of intent with Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal. Kaymakcı emphasized o twitter that this letter of intent will be an important step to enriching the dialogue in arts and science between Austria and Turkiye.

On the occasion of the visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı also participated as a speaker at the European Forum Alpbach.

The European Forum Alpbach was also very much about exchanging views on the Turkish EU accession process, as well as economic, as well as global issues with Ireland's Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Minister for EU and Constitution or CEO Johann Strob of Raiffeisenbank International.

Further, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı had a fruitful exchange in Vienna with Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Maria Schmid on European security, the role of the OSCE and Turkiye's contributions. Kaymakcı used the occasion to thank Secretary-General Schmid for her participation in XIII. Turkish Ambassadors Conference and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

