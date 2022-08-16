Embassy of Turkey in Vienna Participated in the Program "100 Jahre Bildung für Wien"
Yusuf Yıldız, Counsellor for Education of the Embassy of Turkey in Vienna participated in the program "Come together 100 years of education" organized by the Vienna Directorate of Education on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Vienna Directorate of Education.
According to the City of Vienna, the Directorate of Education for Vienna is the hub of educational innovation beyond the borders of Vienna, beyond the borders of Austria with international influence. The Education Directorate is turning 100 and, in its anniversary year, wants to draw attention to the changing needs of pedagogy in society, to meet every child and every person interested in education where he or she stands.
All-day school, multilingualism, parental work, sustainability, co-design, inclusion, financial education and digitalization are "topics that pose different challenges for Vienna in urban areas as well as in rural regions and enable new opportunities."
The topic of migration is particularly important, which is why the Education Directorate also works with various embassies. This is also the case with the Turkish Embassy in Vienna.
Während des Besuches wurden in verschiedenen Aspekten die Bildung der Türken in Österreich und gemeinsame Projekte und Zusammenarbeit in diesem Bereich besprochen.— T.C. Viyana Büyükelçiliği Eğitim Müşavirliği (@ViyanaEM) August 16, 2022
Yıldız had a short discussion on the topic of education with Mag. Christoph Wiederkehr, Vice Mayor of the City of Vienna as well as City Councillor for Education, Youth, Integration, with Mr. Alexander Szinovatz, Head of Teachers' Personnel Affairs and Mr. Robert Stiedl, Office Manager of the Education Directorate.
During the visit, the education of Turks in Austria and joint projects and cooperation in this field were discussed in various aspects. Vienna has a large Turkish community with over 76,025 people with roots in Turkey, according to the City of Vienna.
