Türkiye Must Comply with International Law Obligations, Says Foreign Affairs Committee
The Foreign Affairs Committee has urged the Republic of Türkiye to comply with International Law. This was done after the opposition parties set a motion to condemn Türkiye’s attacks in Northeast Syria and North Iraq.
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council adopted a resolution on Austria's position on Turkey's actions in Syria and Iraq with a broad majority. The starting point was a demand by the three opposition parties for a firm condemnation of the Turkish attacks in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq. Following on from it, however, the Committee adopted a resolution calling on the Federal Government to work at all levels to ensure that Türkiye complies with its obligations under international law.
The three opposition parties SPOE, FPOE, and NEOS have submitted a joint motion in which they want to call on the federal government to condemn the ongoing Turkish attacks on Kurdish targets, for example in the north and east of Syria, at the national, European and international level in the strongest possible terms. The German government, and in particular the foreign minister, should use every opportunity with official representatives of Türkiye to insist on an end to the violent attacks on Kurds and the observance of human rights, according to the motion, which, however, did not find a majority in the committee.
However, the OEVP, SPOE, Greens, and NEOS agreed on a joint motion for a resolution in committee. In it, the federal government is called upon to work at all levels to ensure that Türkiye fully complies with its obligations under international law. In particular, Austria should support the protection of the civilian population, including the Kurdish population, and the protection of fundamental and human rights in northern Syria and northern Iraq. He said the German government should continue to show commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in Syria, Iraq, and Turkey. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stressed that Austria and the EU had already taken a clear position and expected Türkiye to comply with all its obligations under international law. This position remains unchanged, he added.
The SPOE's motions calling on the federal government to support the release of imprisoned journalists in Türkiye and to condemn the ongoing proceedings to ban Türkiye's Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) were postponed. The demand for mandatory reports on Austrian arms exports was also postponed.