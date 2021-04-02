Sponsored Content
Austria Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary of Membership with European Space Agency
Austria has been part of the European Space Agency (ESA) for 40 years. Since 1981, Austria's domestic businesses, which are specialized in the field of space industry, have benefited from the membership, while "with the help of space research, Austria can take better and more effective action against the climate crisis", according to Austria's Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler.
Austria has been part of the European Space Agency for 40 years now. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / European Space Agency / CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/igo/deed.en)
Austria celebrates its 40-year anniversary of membership with the European Space Agency (ESA).
For 40 years, Austria has been contributing to the development and performance of the European space sector in the European Space Agency.
It joined as an associate member on April 1, 1981, having participated in ESA programs since the organization's founding in 1975. Only six years later, Austria achieved the status of a full member. …
