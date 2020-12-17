European Space Agency Appoints Austrian Director General

The European Space Agency (ESA) has appointed an Austrian as its Director General. Dr. Josef Aschbacher will be taking over the position as the head of the ESA in July 2021 and will serve for four years. The Austrian has worked for the ESA several decades already and will now enter the "cockpit" of the Agency.

Dr. Josef Aschbacher is the new Director General of the European Space Agency. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kedrik.space / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The European Space Agency (ESA) has appointed a new Director General, namely Dr. Josef Aschbacher.

Born in Austria, Aschbacher will serve for a period of four years and will succeed Prof. Jan Wörner, a German civil engineer, whose term ends in the end of June 2021. …

