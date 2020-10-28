Sponsored Content
European Economic and Social Committee: Austrian Christa Schweng is New Head
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian politician Christ Schweng is the new head of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC). She is only the fifth woman to head the EU institution and will be in this position for the two and a half years. Her main goals for this period include to "make a decisive contribution to Europe's recovery and future resilience" with regard to the current crisis.
Christa Schweng is the new head of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / euranet_plus / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
The highest office of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has been filled for the 33rd time:
The Austrian Christa Schweng was elected as the fifth woman to head this EU institution, which has represented organized civil society since 1958.
The new leadership of the EESC is completed by Giulia Barbucci (Italy) as Vice-President for Budgetary Affairs and Cillian Lohan (Ireland) as Vice-President for Communication. …
