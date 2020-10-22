Hahn: European Commission Is Entering Top League of Global Financial Markets

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

With the issuing of social bonds worth EUR 17 billion, the European Commission tries to safeguard jobs and prevent the economy from collapsing in its member countries. Commission President von der Leyen as well as Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Hahn are pleased by this important step.

Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Hahn is delighted about the issuing of social bonds. / Picture: © European Parliament

As part of the SURE (temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) program, the European Commission has for the first time issued social bonds worth EUR 17 billion to secure jobs and keep people in employment.

The issue comprised two bonds with different maturities, EUR 10 billion maturing in October 2030 and EUR 7 billion in 2040. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Foreign Disaster Fund Alleviates Covid-19 Consequences Abroad (October 21)
Blümel Presents Budget With EUR 21 Billion Deficit (October 14)
Financial Assets of Austrians Back at Record Level After Slump (August 25)
Read More
Ursula von der Leyen, Unemployment, Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency SURE, EU European Union, Johannes Hahn, Employment, EC European Commission, COVID-19, Capital Markets, Bonds
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 92 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter