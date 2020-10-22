Sponsored Content
Hahn: European Commission Is Entering Top League of Global Financial Markets
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
With the issuing of social bonds worth EUR 17 billion, the European Commission tries to safeguard jobs and prevent the economy from collapsing in its member countries. Commission President von der Leyen as well as Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Hahn are pleased by this important step.
Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Hahn is delighted about the issuing of social bonds. / Picture: © European Parliament
As part of the SURE (temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) program, the European Commission has for the first time issued social bonds worth EUR 17 billion to secure jobs and keep people in employment.
The issue comprised two bonds with different maturities, EUR 10 billion maturing in October 2030 and EUR 7 billion in 2040. …
