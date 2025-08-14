AT&S and European Partners Revolutionize Electromobility with Research Project “HiPower 5.0”

AT&S researchers are at the forefront internationally, as seen by their contributions to important European research programs, such as the European Chips Act with the HiPower 5.0 project. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Wastl218700., CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The three-year project, which began with a kick-off meeting in Graz in July, builds on the successes of its predecessor initiative “HiEFFICIENT” and is funded under the “European Chips Act.” Mike Morianz, Program Manager R&D at AT&S, emphasizes the importance of such initiatives: “Our technological developments are crucial to enabling efficient and sustainable systems for a livable tomorrow.”

The technology behind the innovation

At the heart of the project is the further development of power electronics. AT&S is contributing its expertise in high-performance printed circuit board technology and semiconductor integration. The company relies on wide band gap (WBG) semiconductors, which are made of materials such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), and replace conventional silicon. These materials enable significantly lower losses, increased service life, and optimal heat management, resulting in more compact and lighter converters. Such innovations are crucial for improving the performance and longevity of electric drives and reducing power consumption.

The core innovations of HiPower 5.0 are aimed at increasing the breakdown voltages of GaN materials, improving thermal performance, and reducing the cost of future GaN components. Silicon Austria Labs adds that the project aims to increase the service life and reliability of power electronics by up to 20 percent, while power density could be increased by up to 100 percent.

Broad alliance of industry and research

A total of 45 partners from industry and research are collaborating on the project. Prominent participants include AT&S and AVL List, as well as international industry giants such as Infineon Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Renault-Ampere, Schaeffler, Valeo, and TDK Electronics. Renowned research institutions and universities such as Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), Fraunhofer IZM, Chemnitz University of Technology, Turin University of Technology, and Aalborg University are also involved.

This broad European alliance underscores the relevance of the project for Europe's technological sovereignty, particularly in the context of the goals of the European Green Deal and the European Chips Act, as highlighted by Vrije Universiteit Brussel in its project description. The HiPower 5.0 project thus marks an important step toward a more sustainable and efficient future for mobility.

