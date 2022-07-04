American Community in Vienna Celebrates Independence Day
Today, Americans around the world celebrate the Independence Day of the United States. So does the US community in Vienna. The day, which celebrates autonomy from Great Britain, is the occasion for great celebrations in the USA and is the most important holiday of the proud nation. We wish everyone a happy celebration day!
The 4th of July is a very special day for every US citizen. Since time immemorial, millions of people celebrate the Independence Day of the United States on this date, celebrating its autonomy from the British crown. In addition to exuberant celebrations in the USA, the US community in Vienna also celebrates Independence Day.
What is the Independence Day?
Independence Day is celebrated annually on 4 July and is the bank holidays of the USA. It celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the United States, which declared itself free from the British Empire with this document.
This came after several freedom movements had already demanded independence from their unwanted collonialists and launched several protests - the Boston Tea Party being the most famous of these.
Although a bitter war raged for several years after the declaration of independence, during which the inhabitants of the USA fought for freedom, the 4th of July is celebrated today because on that day the Continental Congress adopted the final draft of the Declaration of Independence.
Americans in Vienna
But the celebrations go far beyond the borders of the USA. According to the City of Vienna's statistical yearbook, 5,900 native-born Americans currently live in Vienna. The community is well networked in Austria and has numerous facilities that cater to the needs and interests of those living here.
For example, many of the US citizens living and working here are specialists and managers and are supported by the "Expat Center" of the Vienna Business Agency. In addition to free consultations, this also includes support in dealing with authorities and start-up assistance in everyday life in Vienna.
Every fifth expatriate who contacts the centre comes from the United States - this makes the US community the largest customer group of the institution.
Vienna offers US-Americans a variety of organisations and services: for example, the American International School, the US Chamber of Commerce in Vienna, sports clubs for American football, softball and baseball, and the American Women's Association (AWA).
Austrian-American Friendship Tram on the Road in Vienna
To illustrate the great relationship between the US and Austria, a US-style tram has also been on the streets of Vienna since 2020. At the inauguration of the tram with its special design, US politician Mike Pompeo, former US Ambassador to Vienna Trevor Traina and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig met to celebrate the joint cooperation.
The current Ambassador of the United States, Victoria Kennedy, is also enthusiastic about the project and praises the great friendship and the shared values of the USA and Austria.
Happy 4th of July! We are thrilled that a new symbol of US-AT friendship and our shared democratic values is riding along the streets of Vienna. #friendship #cooperation #partnership @wienerlinien — Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (@USAmbAustria) July 4, 2022
Further economic cooperation envisaged
In order to further strengthen this great relationship and to link the economies of the two countries more closely, U.S. Ambassador Victoria Kennedy invited a record-breaking 40-member Austrian delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2022.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the premier event in the United States for the promotion of foreign direct investment (FDI).
Ambassador Kennedy introduced the Austrian delegation to Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, Secretary of Labor Walsh, and Under Secretary of State for International Trade Lago, highlighting the positive impact of Austrian investment in the United States and Austrian expertise in dual education, which will help advance the recently signed US-Austria Apprenticeship Cooperation Agreement.