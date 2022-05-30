Canada and Austria Strengthen Transatlantic Relations
During a recent visit to Canada by the Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution, the focus was on strengthening transatlantic relations and cooperation in the fight against disinformation. The visit, during which she met, among others, Canada's Justice Minister David Lametti, took place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Austria.
The Austrian Minister was in Canada on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Austria and met Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti during a stay in Ottawa and Toronto. "The pandemic and the war have further increased the spread of targeted disinformation and conspiracy theories online. It is essential that we coordinate better and counter phenomena such as hatred online more strongly," emphasized Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler during her meeting with the Canadian Justice Minister.
Very good exchange with Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, @DavidLametti. Canada is a highly valued partner. Together, we stand for democracy, peace, security, human rights and prosperity. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Fcaw7MIwDy— Karoline Edtstadler (@k_edtstadler) May 28, 2022
The fight against anti-Semitism was also a focus of her visit to North America. In Toronto, the Chancellery Minister met Kurt Tutter, the initiator of the Shoah Name Wall Memorial in Vienna, at a charity gala of the Abraham Global Peace Initiative against anti-Semitism.
She awarded Austrian citizenship to two descendants of Holocaust victims. This has been possible, she said, since the unanimously approved amendment to the citizenship law in 2019, which she had advocated as state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior.
Europe faces enormous challenges right now. Therefore, it is crucial to strengthen our transatlantic and bilateral ties even further. (2/2)— Karoline Edtstadler (@k_edtstadler) May 28, 2022
"We cannot undo the Nazi atrocities. But what I can promise is that we will always do everything we can to fight anti-Semitism," Edtstadler said.
"It is important that the EU and Austria steadily strengthen transatlantic relations, as has already been the case recently with Canada," Edtstadler said. For example, Austrian exports to Canada have reached a new record high of 1.44 billion euros, while the 554 million euros for Canadian exports to Austria from 2021 are also a peak.
Other topics in their talks included sanctions against Russia and the food crisis related to the war in Ukraine. The program also included exchanges with Austrian entrepreneurs, such as Frank Stronach and other business leaders.