Sponsored Content
After Diplomatic Tensions Between Turkey and Austria New Start for Archaeological Excavations in Ephesus
Sponsored Content
Due to the talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, as well as between Foreign Ministers Alexander Schallenberg and Mevlüt Cavusoğlu, a new start for archaeological excavations Ephesos could be achieved.
Austrian scientists can fully resume their field research on site in Ephesus, Turkey, this year. / Picture: © Turkish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Archaeological excavations in Ephesus have a long tradition.
Archaeologists have been conducting research at the ancient site since 1895.
Time and again in the history of the excavation work there have been interruptions.
Most recently in 2016 due to diplomatic tensions between Austria and Turkey. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Raab Criticizes Turkey's Withdrawal from Istanbul Convention (April 8, 2021)
Schallenberg at FAC: "Turkey Keeps Taking Steps to Cause Trouble" (March 24, 2021)
Investigations About Turkish Espionage in Austria (September 1, 2020)
Austrian Parliament: Termination of EU Accession Negotiations with Turkey, Extension of Sanctions against Russia (June 21, 2019)
Turkey: „Perhaps We Will Never Join the EU“ (September 23, 2013)
Sponsored Content
Read More