Raab Criticizes Turkey's Withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Published: Yesterday; 11:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Women's Affairs Minister Raab sharply criticized Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention at a high-level EU conference with other EU Ministers for Women's Affairs. According to Raab, "Turkey's decision disregards and endangers the lives of millions of women and girls."
Austria's Minister for Women's Affairs Susanne Raab sharply criticizes Turkey's withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
A high-level conference on the Istanbul Convention was held on April 6 under the Portuguese EU Council Presidency.
The Istanbul Convention is the most far-reaching instrument under international law to comprehensively combat all forms of violence against women. …
