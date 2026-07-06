250 Years of the United States: A Milestone Marking the Austro-American Partnership

In his keynote address at the U.S. Embassy’s traditional Independence Day reception, Ambassador Fisher looked back on the beginnings of American democracy. He noted that 250 years ago, remarkable men had drafted and signed a document in Philadelphia—amid a heated debate—that changed the world. Power was neither inherited nor seized by force, but rather argued for, debated, and enshrined in writing. Fisher then quoted President Trump: “With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America embarked on the greatest political journey in human history.”

After two and a half centuries, this journey demonstrates one thing above all: “The effort is worth it. Democracy is hard. It has always been hard. But we’ve gotten through it before. We’re still here. Austria knows that, too,” said the ambassador.

A Friendship Forged in the Spirit of Freedom

According to Fisher, relations between Austria and the U.S. are based on a rare friendship that goes beyond mere diplomacy. It is shaped by a shared commitment to an open society, the rule of law, and the belief that free people can build a better world together.

In an exclusive op-ed for the KURIER, published on the morning of July 4, the ambassador also highlighted the deep historical roots of the media landscape. The KURIER itself was founded immediately after World War II by U.S. forces in Austria to work alongside the Austrian people to rebuild a free press and democratic institutions. “This commitment to open dialogue continues to shape our relationship to this day. We do not always see eye to eye, but we will always defend the right to free speech and dialogue,” Fisher emphasized.

Economic Driver and Social Exchange

In addition to shared ideals, both countries are linked by a strong economic reality: Nearly 80,000 jobs in Austria and the U.S. depend directly on trade and mutual investment. During visits to Austrian industrial companies, Fisher highlighted the local expertise that is being used in the U.S. to modernize transportation infrastructure, automate factories, and support apprenticeship programs. Conversely, American technologies strengthen the competitiveness of Austrian companies and optimize healthcare.

Social and cultural exchange is also thriving. Events are held year-round under the theme “Freedom 250.” At a concert in Burgenland, for example, the event honored those Austrians who emigrated over a century ago in search of the “American Dream” and helped shape the character of modern U.S. cities from Pennsylvania to Chicago. Educational programs such as the Marshall and Fulbright scholarships also serve as catalysts for future innovations and university collaborations, while the “State Partnership Program” between the Austrian Armed Forces and the Vermont National Guard ensures close cooperation on security policy.

Year-Round Celebrations Throughout Austria

The “Freedom 250” initiative, coordinated by the U.S. Mission in Austria, will span the entire year of 2026. It is structured around three central themes. Reflection on the historical ties between the two nations. Collaborative projects in the performing arts and sports—particularly in light of the fact that the U.S. will host the world’s largest sporting event in the near future. Programs on entrepreneurship, science, and technology to promote forward-looking dialogue.

The U.S. Embassy in Vienna, in collaboration with the Austro-American Society, invited residents of all federal states to participate in the regional events and to look forward with optimism to the coming decades of Austro-American partnership.

U.S. Embassy Vienna

U.S. State Department