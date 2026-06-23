A Scathing Rebuke at the Hofburg: Kamala Harris Attacks the Trump Administration at the 10th Austrian World Summit

A decade after its founding, the Austrian World Summit (AWS) at Vienna’s Hofburg has firmly established itself as one of the most influential forums for global climate and security policy. Today, however, the anniversary meeting—held under the combative slogan “We are unstoppable”—also became the stage for a highly explosive geopolitical showdown. At the center of it all: former Vice President Kamala Harris, who, before a packed hall, sharply criticized the current U.S. administration under Donald Trump, as reported by ORF.

Harris, who had traveled to Vienna at the invitation of AWS founder Arnold Schwarzenegger, used the stage to deliver a fundamental critique of current U.S. foreign policy, particularly with regard to the escalating conflict with Iran and the military strike pushed for by Trump. “Whatever is negotiated, the president will declare himself the winner, but we will end up exactly where we were after the 2015 JCPOA,” Harris said, criticizing the U.S.’s unilateral withdrawal from the Vienna nuclear agreement.

In response to a question on the subject from the audience, the U.S. politician responded unequivocally amid thunderous applause: As president, she would never have started this war under any circumstances. She described it as a purely “unnecessary war” attributable solely to the “arrogance” of the current U.S. president. Harris vehemently denied that there was any political or strategic necessity for the U.S. attack.

“The current administration is the most callous, corrupt, and incompetent administration that has ever existed. I have no doubts that we will win the midterms in November, “said Kamala Harris, former U.S. Vice President.

Economic Consequences for U.S. Citizens

The former vice president illustrated the global impact of the conflict using concrete figures for the American public. Due to the massive rise in fuel prices alone, the war has cost the average American about $500 (approx. 430 euros) in additional expenses. This is a dramatic burden, given that the average American is already “only $400 in unexpected expenses away from bankruptcy.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming midterm elections in November, Harris appeared combative and confident of a Democratic Party victory. The Republicans’ razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress are at stake in the elections. Speaking in Vienna, Harris strongly urged people not to equate Trump’s administration with the entire U.S. population: “In 2024, one-third of the electorate voted for the current president, one-third voted for us, and one-third did not vote at all. Two-thirds of the American people did not vote for this administration.”

Schwarzenegger: “Stop hoping, start taking action!”

Host Arnold Schwarzenegger seamlessly picked up on the criticism of the fossil fuel renaissance in Washington. He said that the current U.S. administration’s plan to massively promote coal power again only shows that it “is living in the past.” At the same time, the former governor of California emphasized that the global energy transition has long been independent of who happens to be in the White House: “The green energy revolution is unstoppable.” Renewable energy now accounts for about 50 percent of global electricity generation.

Schwarzenegger reinforced his core message by referring to his pioneering achievements in California, such as the “Million Solar Roofs Initiative” and the “Global Warming Solutions Act”: “You can’t just sit around looking for excuses just because some guy in the White House disagrees. We need heroes. We have to convince people—and you don’t do that through speeches, but through actions that directly improve their lives.” He also made a strategic case for speaking to conservatives about combating immediate “pollution” and its health consequences rather than the abstract concept of climate change. Ultimately, he said, the results are the same.

Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Stocker Call for Unity

Patron and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen made the inevitability of climate protection the focus of his opening address. He illustrated the absurdity of climate denial with a rhetorical question to the audience: “Does anyone here have anything against glaciers and want them to disappear?” No one is in favor of global warming, he said; that is as clear as the mathematical certainty that one plus one equals two. At the same time, he warned against disinformation campaigns on social media platforms such as Telegram or WhatsApp, which deliberately spread lies disguised as serious information in order to divide society. Geopolitical upheavals such as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are the true threat to prosperity and the economy, Van der Bellen said.

In his opening remarks, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) also emphasized the need for global multilateralism in a “time of fragmentation.” He noted that the devastating consequences of the climate crisis—in the form of droughts and floods—have long been felt by everyone. Stocker stressed that the energy transition is far more than just climate protection: “It is a matter of security, economic resilience, and thus competitiveness.” Every euro invested in photovoltaics, wind power, and storage technologies strengthens strategic independence from fossil fuel imports. Austria acts as a reliable partner and technology leader on the global stage, as demonstrated by recent collaborations with the United Arab Emirates and India.

Vatican Support and a Global Outlook

The summit received unexpected spiritual and sociopolitical support in the form of a video message from Pope Leo XIV. The first American head of the Church emphasized that the religious dimension is essential for the preservation of creation. Concern for the environment, he said, is a fundamental “duty of their faith” for believers of all traditions. The Pope explicitly referred to his encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas,” published in May 2026, and made it clear: “The environmental crisis is not an isolated problem, but rather the ecological aspect of the current socioeconomic crisis.”

Monika Langthaler, director of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, offered a positive assessment on the occasion of the 10th anniversary: The Austrian World Summit has evolved from a mere conference into a vibrant, global ecosystem for climate protection. With international guests such as EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Vienna summit in 2026 once again demonstrated that global change is unstoppable despite national resistance.

Name Function / Title Organization Arnold Schwarzenegger Founder The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative Alexander Van der Bellen Federal President Austria Kamala Harris 49th Vice-President United States of America Monika Langthaler Director The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative Veronika Aigner Para-alpine Skiing Champion (6 x Olympic Gold Medalist) — Timo Bollerhey CEO / Co-Founder HINT.CO / H2Global Foundation Tom Buttgenbach CEO 1st Avenue Capital Gabriela Casuso Founder Proyecto Acuática Alice Chave Co-Founder Incador Jewellery Karen Chave Co-Founder Incador Jewellery Caroline Chen CEO Aquanet Power Group Guangzhe Chen Vice President for Planet World Bank Group Christiane Flehberger Head of Retail Banking & Private Banking Raiffeisen Stadtbank Wien Nollaig Forrest Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer Amrize Deborah Gael Co-Founder and COO Koolboks Richard Gere Actor and Human Rights Activist — Lorna Gold Executive Director Laudato Si’ Movement Wolfgang Grabher CEO Sun AG António Guterres Secretary-General United Nations Dan Jørgensen European Commissioner for Energy and Housing — Benjamin Karl Snowboarding Champion (2 x Olympic Gold Medalist) — Anders Klöcker Head of Innovation Danish Agriculture and Food Council Maya Leinenbach Food Blogger & Content Creator FitGreenMind Lemo Singer & Songwriter — Amy Ma Founder and CEO Danu Robotics Heather Mills Entrepreneur and Activist — Birgit Mitter Co-Founder Ensemo Najma Mohamed Trustee Islamic Foundation for Ecology and Environmental Sciences Anjali Sharma Climate Activist & Legal Changemaker — Christian Stocker Federal Chancellor Republic of Austria Norbert Totschnig Federal Minister Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management Tim Walz 41st Governor Minnesota Jonathan Wittenberg Founder Eco-Judaism

Austrian World Summit

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Federal Chancellory of Austria