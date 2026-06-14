ÖBB is Sending Europe's Most Modern Night Train to Zurich

In total, ÖBB has ordered 33 new seven-car train sets from Siemens Mobility to transition nearly all routes to the new rolling stock over the long term. By the end of the year, 24 of these state-of-the-art trains are expected to be fully integrated into the long-distance fleet.

More privacy: The “Mini Cabins” are the biggest innovation

The seven-car train can accommodate 254 to 260 passengers and is divided into two sleeper cars, three couchette cars, and two seating cars. Ticket prices for the new travel experience start at a consumer-friendly 34.90 euros.

The train’s technological and spatial innovation lies primarily in the couchette car area: in addition to the classic four-person compartments, so-called “Mini Cabins” have been integrated for the first time. These are compact, individually lockable sleeping pods based on a novel “cocoon space concept,” designed specifically for solo travelers. These capsules offer privacy, lockers for carry-on luggage and shoes, a sliding breakfast table, a mirror, and a personal reading lamp.

The Comfort and Comfort Plus categories ensure maximum comfort in the sleeper car section, where all compartments feature their own bathroom facilities with a toilet and shower. Additionally, ÖBB notes that newly developed bogies provide significantly smoother ride quality; furthermore, the trains are designed for speeds of up to 230 km/h.

Full Connectivity and Digital Security

Technologically, the new fleet also sets new standards on the European rail network. To improve the often-criticized cell phone reception on trains, the cars have been equipped with cell phone-transparent window panes. Passengers also benefit from free Wi-Fi and access to the onboard entertainment portal “Railnet night.”

Inside the compartments, there is a central control display that allows passengers to adjust the lighting or call for service from the onboard staff. Security is ensured by a modern, electronic access system using NFC cards, as well as comprehensive video surveillance in all cars.

Focus on sustainability and accessibility

The new Nightjet clearly positions itself as a green alternative to short-haul flights. “With the new-generation Nightjet, we are bringing a new dimension to night travel by rail,” emphasized ÖBB. In addition to the ecological aspect, significant investments were made in accessibility: Each train set includes a multifunctional car with an accessible compartment as well as an accessible restroom for wheelchair users and their companions. This car also offers space for strollers and sports equipment and features six dedicated bicycle spaces, catering to the changing needs of modern travelers.

The launch of the new routes to Zurich marks another milestone for the European night train network, which is set to be gradually expanded to include additional destinations—such as Amsterdam—in the coming years.

ÖBB

SBB