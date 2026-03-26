Hotel Sacher in Vienna is Celebrating its 150th Anniversary with Sculptures by Erwin Wurm

What at first glance seems like a whimsical joke is actually the grand opening of the anniversary year. Under the motto “Der Wurm ist drin” – a humorous play on words referencing the artist behind the works – the hotel today unveiled two sculptures by the world-renowned Austrian artist Erwin Wurm. The works “Step Big” and “Dancer” mark the artistic kickoff of a celebratory year that bridges the imperial era with the modern age.

Art as “invisible luggage”

The sculptures were ceremoniously unveiled in the presence of Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig, the Winkler and Gürtler owner families, and numerous prominent figures from the worlds of art and business. According to Wurm, the walking and dancing bags are a poetic reflection on the “invisible luggage” that every person carries with them—shaped by origin, history, and the way we want to be seen.

“Sacher stands for Viennese history and is an important ambassador for our city in the world,” emphasized Mayor Ludwig during the ceremony. The fact that a contemporary artist like Wurm, of all people, is inaugurating the anniversary underscores the hotel’s commitment to constantly renewing itself without denying its own roots.

From Cake to World Fame: A Chronicle of Excellence

The history of the hotel actually began 44 years before the hotel opened. In 1832, the young apprentice Franz Sacher invented the Original Sacher Torte, which is still handmade today in 34 steps. In 1876, Eduard Sacher opened the Hotel Sacher Vienna. Together with his wife, the legendary Anna Sacher, he established the hotel as the social epicenter of Europe. The Sacher is one of the few family-run five-star superior hotels worldwide and a permanent member of the “Leading Hotels of the World.” Just recently, it was once again selected for the list of “The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025.”

“We owe it to generations of guests and employees that we can stand here today,” explained co-owners Alexandra Winkler and Georg Gürtler. This appreciation is also reflected in the “Sacherleben” initiative, in which employees offer insights into their daily lives in their native languages during the anniversary year.

The Anniversary Program: Digital and Star-Studded

Those who cannot travel to Vienna in person will be welcomed digitally. Starting in April 2026, a monthly series of short films will launch on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The mix of animation and live-action footage takes viewers through the hotel’s eventful 150-year history.

In addition, the global elite sends its congratulations: From Hollywood star John Malkovich to celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and top model Nadine Leopold, the messages of congratulations pay tribute to the Sacher as a global meeting place. The fact that the Sacher, despite its advanced age, ranks among the very best hotels worldwide proves the hotel’s timeless relevance.

The Anna Sacher Era

To understand the significance of the 150th anniversary, one must consider the role of Anna Sacher. After her husband’s death, she took over management in 1892—a sensation for a woman of that time. She turned the Sacher into a place where archdukes and artists gathered, often accompanied by her trademarks: French bulldogs and cigars. This blend of strict etiquette and eccentric charm continues to define the spirit of the hotel to this day.

The anniversary year has only just begun. Erwin Wurm’s sculptures will remain on display in front of the hotel through November—as an invitation to all Viennese and visitors alike to set down their own “baggage” for a moment and enjoy a slice of Sachertorte.

Hotel Sacher