25 Years of the Leopold Museum: A Quarter-Century of the Kunstpalast in the Heart of Vienna

The museum’s success story began long before its grand opening on September 20, 2001. As early as the 1950s, the Viennese ophthalmologist and private collector Rudolf Leopold (1925–2010), together with his wife Elisabeth Leopold, had amassed over 5,200 exhibits. Their focus was on works of art that often received little attention in postwar Austria: Austrian Expressionism and masterpieces of Viennese Modernism.

To ensure the long-term preservation and public accessibility of these treasures, the couple, together with the Republic of Austria and the Austrian National Bank (OeNB), founded the Leopold Museum Private Foundation in 1994. In exchange for the donation of the private collection, the federal government and the OeNB committed to constructing a dedicated building for the museum in the newly developed MuseumsQuartier and to providing financial support for its ongoing operations.

Masterpieces of Modern Art Unparalleled Worldwide

Today, the museum—which has continuously expanded its collection in the tradition of its founder—houses approximately 9,000 objects. It features the world’s most comprehensive presentation of artists such as Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Oskar Kokoschka.

The permanent exhibition “Vienna 1900. The Dawn of Modernism” is a fascinating journey through time to the turn of the century. In addition to world-famous paintings such as Klimt’s “Attersee Landscapes” or the masterpiece “Death and Life,” the museum presents works by Richard Gerstl and Koloman Moser. The exhibition is complemented by decorative arts objects from the Wiener Werkstätten, historical photographs, and furniture designs.

In addition to its permanent collection, the Leopold Museum has repeatedly made headlines in recent years with spectacular special exhibitions—including the presentation of the Heidi Horten Collection (2017) and the highly acclaimed “Dialogue between Carl Spitzweg and Erwin Wurm.”

On the occasion of the anniversary, Museum Director Hans-Peter Wipplinger emphasizes the institution’s social significance: “In an age of fleeting information and ephemeral visual stimuli, the Leopold Museum aims more than ever to be a place of pause and focused contemplation.”

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the bilingual anniversary publication “Leopold Museum. 2001–2026” is also being released, chronicling the history and highlights of the collection.

Leopold Museum