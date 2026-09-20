Cinema as a Bridge Between Cultures: U.S. Ambassador Opens the “Freedom 250 Film Festival” in Vienna

U.S. Ambassador Fisher launched the Freedom 250 Film Festival at the Austrian Film Museum with a screening of "Young Washington". / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The film festival is part of the global “Freedom 250” initiative, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and highlights the long-standing Austrian-American partnership.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Fisher emphasized the special significance of film as a medium for international diplomacy and cultural exchange: “Film has always been one of America’s most powerful tools for sharing our culture, history, and values with audiences around the world. Through this festival, we hope to bring the American experience closer to Austrian audiences—not through textbooks, but through the stories of the icons and innovators who have shaped it.”

Kickoff with the historical epic “Young Washington”

The opening film, “Young Washington” (directed by Jon Erwin), focuses on the military and personal challenges the young George Washington faced during the French and Indian War in the 1750s. This Angel Studios production traces the rise of one of the most influential figures in U.S. history through the lens of his early mistakes, companions, and turning points.

A Program for the Coming Months

The “Freedom 250 Film Festival” will continue at the Austrian Film Museum over the next few months. The program features a series of selected feature films and documentaries that celebrate the multifaceted “American Spirit” and aim to offer Viennese audiences deeper insights into the cultural heritage of the United States.

U.S. Embassy Vienna

Film Museum Vienna