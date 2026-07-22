Vienna's Cultural Autumn in Summer: When Mozart's Former Walls Ring Out Once More
At Domgasse 5 in Vienna, every stone breathes history. Here, in what is now the Mozarthaus Vienna—the only surviving residence of the musical genius in the nation’s capital—Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart spent what were likely his most productive and happiest years, from 1784 to 1787. Among other things, he refined masterpieces such as Le Nozze di Figaro here. It is precisely at this historic, original setting that his music will come to life again during the summer months of July and August 2026. The concert series “Alles Mozart!” invites music lovers and the curious alike to immerse themselves in the work of this exceptional composer.
The centerpiece of these one-hour summer concerts, which take place in the historic, beautifully restored concert hall with its Baroque vaulted ceiling, is the internationally acclaimed concert pianist SoRyang. A recipient of prestigious awards such as the First Folkwang Prize and First Prize at the International Brahms Competition in Hamburg, she regularly performs on the world’s most prestigious stages—from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie.
For the summer concerts, this sought-after Mozart interpreter returns to the birthplace of this music. “All Mozart!” brings together what is inextricably linked: Mozart’s piano works and the rooms where they once flowed from his pen.
A dual experience: concert and museum visit
A special highlight for visitors: Concert tickets also serve as admission to the museum. Before or after the performances, guests can stroll through Mozart’s former apartment to gain an intimate insight into the composer’s life, his era, and his little secrets.
Those who appreciate not only solo piano performances but also the interplay of multiple instruments will also find something to enjoy: In addition, the Vienna Ensemble makes guest appearances at the Mozarthaus with exquisite chamber music programs. The ensemble has made it its mission to interpret the works of Mozart and his contemporaries in a particularly authentic manner, often by atmospheric candlelight.
Key Details: Dates & Tickets
- Venue: Mozarthaus Vienna (a Wien Holding company), Domgasse 5, 1010 Vienna
- Concert Dates "Alles Mozart!" (Every Tuesday):
- July 2026: July 21 and 28 at 4:00 PM
- August 2026: August 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 4:00 PM
- Ticket Prices:
- Standard: €33
- Concession/Reduced: €29
- Children & Youth (under 19): €20
- Box Office & Tickets: Daily from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM at the museum box office or online via Wien Ticket.
- More Information: www.mozarthausvienna.at