Vienna's Cultural Autumn in Summer: When Mozart's Former Walls Ring Out Once More

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 12:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

At Domgasse 5 in Vienna, every stone breathes history. Here, in what is now the Mozarthaus Vienna—the only surviving residence of the musical genius in the nation’s capital—Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart spent what were likely his most productive and happiest years, from 1784 to 1787. Among other things, he refined masterpieces such as Le Nozze di Figaro here. It is precisely at this historic, original setting that his music will come to life again during the summer months of July and August 2026. The concert series “Alles Mozart!” invites music lovers and the curious alike to immerse themselves in the work of this exceptional composer.

Mozart's house in Vienna, Austria (1784-87). Here he composed the "Marriage of Figaro". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Georges Jansoone, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The centerpiece of these one-hour summer concerts, which take place in the historic, beautifully restored concert hall with its Baroque vaulted ceiling, is the internationally acclaimed concert pianist SoRyang. A recipient of prestigious awards such as the First Folkwang Prize and First Prize at the International Brahms Competition in Hamburg, she regularly performs on the world’s most prestigious stages—from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie.

For the summer concerts, this sought-after Mozart interpreter returns to the birthplace of this music. “All Mozart!” brings together what is inextricably linked: Mozart’s piano works and the rooms where they once flowed from his pen.

A dual experience: concert and museum visit

A special highlight for visitors: Concert tickets also serve as admission to the museum. Before or after the performances, guests can stroll through Mozart’s former apartment to gain an intimate insight into the composer’s life, his era, and his little secrets.

Those who appreciate not only solo piano performances but also the interplay of multiple instruments will also find something to enjoy: In addition, the Vienna Ensemble makes guest appearances at the Mozarthaus with exquisite chamber music programs. The ensemble has made it its mission to interpret the works of Mozart and his contemporaries in a particularly authentic manner, often by atmospheric candlelight.

Key Details: Dates & Tickets

  • Venue: Mozarthaus Vienna (a Wien Holding company), Domgasse 5, 1010 Vienna
  • Concert Dates "Alles Mozart!" (Every Tuesday):
    • July 2026: July 21 and 28 at 4:00 PM
    • August 2026: August 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 4:00 PM
  • Ticket Prices:
    • Standard: €33
    • Concession/Reduced: €29
    • Children & Youth (under 19): €20
    (Museum admission is included in the concert ticket!)
  • Box Office & Tickets: Daily from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM at the museum box office or online via Wien Ticket.
  • More Information: www.mozarthausvienna.at

City of Vienna

Mozart House Vienna

Vienna Holding

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Salzburg in the Gold Rush: Hundreds of “Mini-Mozarts” Take Over the Mirabell Gardens (July 16)
Tourism Gets Off to a Record Start in May, But the Hotel Industry Has Reasons for Concern (July 16)
Gala of Bulgarian Culture and Music Delights Audiences at the Viennese Konzerthaus (May 27)
Read More
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Music Industry, Music, Mozarthaus Vienna, City of Vienna, Culture
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter