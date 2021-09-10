Sponsored Content
100 Speakers of Parliament Meet in Vienna
Over 100 speakers of parliament met at the Austria Center Vienna for the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliament. President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka spoke about the international community finding internal solutions to global problems. Duarte Pacheco and Martin Chungong, the President and Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), defended democracy and human rights and spoke about the robustness of parliaments during the COVID-19 crisis.
President of Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka: "The international community is looking for international solutions when it has identified a global problem." / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
Over 100 speakers of parliament met at the Austria Center Vienna for the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliament. The event included roughly 800 participants from all over the world. The focus of the conference was on the parliamentary dialogue to create an effective multilateralism that should ensure peace and sustainable development for people and the planet. …
