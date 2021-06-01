Sponsored Content
Austrian Parliament Prepares for World Conference
At the physical conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the Austria Center Vienna in September, dozens of international Speakers of Parliament will discuss the creation of effective multilateralism. A conference website was now launched.
Vienna will co-host the 5th IPU World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in September. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
The Austrian Parliament will co-host the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 2020/21 for the first time in history. …
