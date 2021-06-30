Sponsored Content
Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials
Sponsored Content
The new Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to the International Organizations in Vienna, Dr. Brigitte Brenner, presented her credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Learn more about her background.
The new Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to the International Organizations in Vienna, Dr. Brigitte Brenner (right). / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]
The Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit, was presented with the credentials of the new Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to the International Organizations in Vienna, Dr. Brigitte Brenner. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Permanent Representative of Syria to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials (June 18)
Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials (June 18)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content