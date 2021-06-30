Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials

The new Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to the International Organizations in Vienna, Dr. Brigitte Brenner, presented her credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Learn more about her background.

The new Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to the International Organizations in Vienna, Dr. Brigitte Brenner (right). / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

The Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit, was presented with the credentials of the new Permanent Observer of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to the International Organizations in Vienna, Dr. Brigitte Brenner. …

