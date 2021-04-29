Sponsored Content
Youth, Peace, and Security: Preventive Diplomacy Ambassadors Practice Conflict Prevention Strategy
Preventive Diplomacy Academy graduates from UNRCCA (UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia), Young Turkmen SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Ambassadors and CTBTO Youth Group representatives had a great opportunity to express their views and ideas.
UNRCCA moderated the international conference “Ensuring peace, stability and security: Strengthening international and regional cooperation in the field of disarmament”. / Picture: © UNRCCA - UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia
UNRCCA, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia moderated the international conference “Ensuring peace, stability and security: Strengthening international and regional cooperation in the field of disarmament” organized by the Government of Turkmenistan and the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-ban Treaty Organization…
