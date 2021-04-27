Sponsored Content
Austria Joins Global Renewable Energy Network
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 09:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria has become a member of the REN21 Renewable Energy Network, an international community with actors from academia, governments, NGOs and industry. Austria's Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler hopes for a closer collaboration between international stakeholders with regard to the energy transition around the world.
Austria's Minister for Climate Protection Leonore Gewessler expects closer cooperation between Austria and international stakeholders with regard to energy transition after Austria has joined the REN21 network. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Austria has officially joined the REN21 network. REN21 is a global renewable energy community of actors from science, governments, NGOs and industry.
For Austria, joining the network means strengthening the ongoing and ambitious commitment to the energy transition at national and international level. …
