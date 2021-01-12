Sponsored Content
WKO: Vaccination in Austrian Businesses Possible
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's companies could be used as part of the vaccination strategy. This is what many major companies and Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce suggest. The readily available infrastructure could provide testing and vaccination facilities for up to 500,000 employees in the various industries.
According to the WKO, Covid-19 tests and vaccines could be distributed to major companies in order to accelerate the vaccination process. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
According to Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO), Austria's companies could be used as testing and vaccination locations for their employees.
Up to 500,000 employees in around 2,400 companies could be regularly tested - and subsequently vaccinated - in the workplace, according to WKO estimates. …
