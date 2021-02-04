Sponsored Content
WKO Heads: Easing of Lockdown Was Necessary
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Both, the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce's (WKO) President, Harald Mahrer, and Secretary General, Karlheinz Kopf, are pleased by the government's decision to open the retail sector and body-related service providers again. They furthermore demand a clear perspective for industries that are yet to be opened.
Harald Mahrer, President of Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce, is pleased about the opening steps for the retail sector and for body-related services. / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Marek Knopp | 6016 x 4016 px | 3,8 MB
After the announcement of Austria's government to loosen the current lockdown as of February 8, 2021, the heads of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) show themselves pleased with the decision.
"The first opening steps announced for the retail sector and body-related service providers …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Covid-19 in Austria: New Rules Apply From February 8 (February 2)
WKO Heads Demand Clear Plan for Path to Normality (December 18, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content