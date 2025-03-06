WIKAM 2025: A Celebration of Art in the Heart of Vienna

The historic Palais Ferstel - the venue for WIKAM 2025, where art lovers will encounter masterpieces from the classical to the modern. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Gryffindor, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

WIKAM has been attracting visitors from home and abroad for over 45 years. This year, 25 renowned art experts from Austria, Germany, and Spain will present their highlights. The spectrum ranges from Asian exhibits from the 18th and 19th centuries, antique carpets and furniture, exquisite jewelry, art nouveau and art deco pieces, paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries, and contemporary paintings and sculptures.

Horst Szaal, gallery owner and fair organizer, emphasizes the importance of the fair: “I am proud that WIKAM, which we have been holding here at Palais Ferstel for more than 45 years, has constantly renewed itself. The former antiques fair is now an exciting meeting place for classic and contemporary art, in line with international trends.”

Special exhibitions as a highlight

The tradition of special exhibitions will continue this year.

Kunsthandel Widder: Dedicated to the watercolors of Gottfried Salzmann.

Galerie Szaal: Presents works by Drago Julius Prelog.

Neue Kunst Gallery: Shows the “one-artist show Thitz”.

Kunsthandel Freller: presents artists such as Maria Lassnig, Greta Freist, and Martha Jungwirth, who have asserted themselves in a male-dominated art world, under the title “Meisterinnen”.

An experience for all the senses

WIKAM sees itself not just as a trade fair, but as an experience that combines a passion for art and history. With a duration of nine days, visitors have plenty of time to discover the variety of works on display. “Art fairs have become an integral part of the art market, as many exhibitors generate a large part of their annual turnover through the fairs,” says Szaal.

Practical information

The WIKAM 2025 will take place at Palais Ferstel, Strauchgasse 4, 1010 Vienna, and will be open daily until March 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (on March 16 until 6 p.m.). Admission prices are €15.00 for a day ticket, with a reduced rate of €10.00 for senior citizens. Special offers include WIKAM Day on March 12 (€8.00) and an After Work Ticket on March 13 and 14 from 3 p.m. (€9.00). Free admission is granted to pupils, students (with ID up to 27 years), and holders of the Lower Austria Card. For further details, visit the official WIKAM website. WIKAM 2025 promises to be a highlight in the Viennese art calendar, offering a unique opportunity to explore and experience the world of art.

WIKAM