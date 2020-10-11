Art Enjoyment at the "Fair for Art Vienna 2020"
Austria's largest art and antiques fair sets an example for the Vienna art market even in times of Corona. During these times, the fair's focus on the Austrian art trade certainly proves to be an organizational advantage. Nevertheless, one or the other international new discovery of recent years stands out, such as the Chongqing-Chinese Li Hua, who, coming from classical Chinese calligraphy, is increasingly moving towards more expressive and colorful compositions.
The "Fair for Art Vienna" organized by the Association of Austrian Antiques and Art Dealers (Verband Österreichischer Antiquitäten- und Kunsthändler) took place from October 3 to 11, 2020 at the Aula der Wissenschaften in Wollzeile 27A in 1010 Vienna.
In the fourth year of its existence, the "Fair for Art Vienna" is already the "largest art and antiques fair in Austria" according to the organizer and sets "a sign for the art market and Vienna as an important cultural city".
"This fair presented us with a great challenge. Nevertheless, we decided to hold the "Fair for Art Vienna" under strict security measures in order to send a positive signal for art - for art lovers, art dealers and artists. We have been organizing art and antique fairs for over 40 years, but never before has the interest in one of our events been as great as it is now. That's understandable; in this extraordinary year, the longing for art is very intense, because the lockdown showed us how existential art really is. An additional incentive for collectors is the reduction of the tax rate on art objects from 13 to 5 percent. And so we are pleased to offer with the "Fair for Art Vienna" an established platform where we can all experience the immediate enjoyment of art again after a long time," says Horst Szaal, President of the Association of Austrian Antique and Art Dealers.
Since the first edition in 2017, the "Fair for Art Vienna" has been adhering to its special fair concept of clearly separating contemporary and classical art spatially. Thus, visitors found high-quality antiques in the Aula Lounge and in an area of the Jesuit Hall - exhibits of the highest craftsmanship from a wide variety of epochs and collecting areas. The Columned Hall and the other area of the Jesuit Hall were dedicated to contemporary and modern art.
Modern & Contemporary Art
Another concept of the "Fair for Art Vienna" has always been to dedicate an even greater focus to modern and contemporary art. For some years now, the tendency has been noticeable that more and more exhibitors include 20th and 21st century art in their program. The fair management can look forward to new gallery entrances, and classical art dealers are also increasingly presenting local modern and contemporary art. In this way, the views of traditional collectors are expanded and young generations of collectors are addressed.
Renowned galleries presented works by established artists such as Eduard Angeli, Gunter Damisch, Gottfried Helnwein, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, Josef Mikl, Hermann Nitsch, Oswald Oberhuber, Markus Prachensky, Arnulf Rainer, Hubert Scheibl, Hans Staudacher and Max Weiler.
Exciting younger positions, which are also already internationally recognized, provided fresh impulses from the current art scene and showed their views on art, such as Cindy Sherman, Li Hua, Dome|Christian Krämer, Daniel Domig, Van Ray and KEF!
The sculptures offered unique sculptures by Mario Dalpra, Oskar Höfinger, Michael Kos, Robert Metzkes, Viktoria Morgenstern, Hans-Peter Profunser, Billi Thanner, Maximilian Verhas, Daniel Wagenblast and Fritz Wotruba.
Exhibitor of the "Fair for Art Vienna "2020
AIC Gallery
Kunsthandel Antoni
artdepot gallery
Galerie ATC artkarrer / Salzburg
art moments
galerie artziwna
Galerie Augustin
Christoph Bacher – Archäologie Ancient Art
Galerie Susanne Bauer
Seltene Orientteppiche Herbert Bieler
Galerie Blümel
District4art
Antiquitäten & Bildergalerie Figl
Kunsthandel Freller
Galerie Gans
Kunsthandel Ladrón de Guevara
Beate von Harten – Atelier für Textildesign
Galerie Heinze
Kaiblinger– Galerie & Kunsthandel
Kunsthandel Kindler-Semmler
Galerie Kunst & Handel
Kössl – Kunst & Teppich
Antiquitäten Kral
Galerie Rudolf Leeb
Lilly´s Art
Lilly´s Art – Sonderausstellung
Galerie Maringer
Kunsthandel Mag. Mitmannsgruber
Antiquitäten Moskat
Neue Kunst Gallery
Kunstwelt Mag. Rochus V. Probst
Kunsthandel u. Antiquitäten Sonja Reisch
St. Georgs Antiquariat
Schütz Fine Art
Schütz Fine Art – Chinese Department
Kunsthandel Seitz
Galerie Szaal – Fine Art
Galerie Szaal – Contemporary
Galerie Elisabeth & Klaus Thoman
Galerie Welz
Kunsthandel Widder
Kunsthaus Wiesinger
Kunsthandel Zöchling
WIKAM - Wiener Internationale Kunst- und Antiquitätenmesse
Other fairs of the Association of Austrian Antiques and Art Dealers (Verband Österreichischer Antiquitäten- und Kunsthändler):
- WIKAM Frühjahrsmesse im Palais Ferstel und Palais Niederösterreich (WIKAM Spring Fair at Palais Ferstel and Palais Niederösterreich), February 27 to March 7, 2021
- Niederösterreichische Kunst-und Antiquitätenmesse im Schloss Laxenburg (Lower Austrian Art and Antiques Fair at Laxenburg Castle), April 17 to 25, 2021
