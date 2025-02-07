Austria Opens New Cultural Forum in Sofia

Austria has been actively involved in Bulgaria for many years to strengthen its soft power and deepen bilateral relations through cultural initiatives. A central instrument in this is the Austrian Cultural Forum Sofia, which serves as a platform for cultural exchange and presents contemporary Austrian art in all its forms of expression.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Nikolaus Marschik and the Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Elena Shekerletova, among others. The Cultural Forum is intended to serve as a platform for artistic cooperation and to intensify the cultural dialog between the two countries. At a time of geopolitical challenges, Austria and Bulgaria are thus emphasizing the importance of cultural networking within Europe.

A space for art and international cultural exchange

The objectives of this cultural cooperation were defined in the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Austria and the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria on cooperation in the fields of culture, education, science, and youth. This agreement forms the basis for exchange and cooperation in the aforementioned areas and underlines the joint endeavor to promote and intensify cultural relations.

Through these and other initiatives, Austria aims to strengthen its cultural presence in Bulgaria, promote intercultural dialog, and support joint projects in the arts, education, and science. This not only contributes to the deepening of bilateral relations but also strengthens Austria's reputation and influence as a cultural player in the region.

The new cultural forum in Sofia is part of a network of 30 Austrian cultural forums worldwide that are dedicated to promoting Austrian art and culture abroad. They offer a platform for music, literature, visual arts, film and interdisciplinary projects and are intended to intensify cultural exchange between Austria and the respective host countries.

In his opening speech, Secretary General Nikolaus Marschik emphasized the central role of culture in Austria's foreign policy. He emphasized that the freedom of art and culture is an essential component of democratic societies and that Austria sees its international cultural work as a means of promoting dialogue and understanding. “Standing up for our European way of life also means making a clear commitment to the freedom of art and culture. Art is an essential part of our social dialog and a powerful bridge between cultures.”

Austria's ambassador to Bulgaria, Andrea Ikić-Böhm, also referred to the universal language of culture and its role in international understanding: “Culture is the strongest language that unites us. It needs no translation - it permeates people and thus becomes an essential component of international understanding.”

Austria's approach to diplomacy: soft power through culture

In its foreign policy, Austria is increasingly focusing on soft power, i.e. non-military means of shaping international relations. Cultural diplomacy plays a central role in this. The globally established cultural forums are a key instrument of this strategy by strengthening the international presence of Austrian art and culture and acting as bridges between different societies.

The cultural forums also make an important contribution to scientific and artistic networking and support interdisciplinary cooperation. Programs such as The New Austrian Sound of Music or literature and film funding not only increase the visibility of Austrian cultural practitioners, but also establish long-term partnerships with international institutions. With over 5,000 cultural and scientific projects per year, the cultural forums are an important part of Austria's foreign policy and contribute to the promotion of European identity.

Opening with music and a light show

Austrian musician Liz Metta, who is supported as part of The New Austrian Sound of Music program, kicked off the opening ceremony with a performance. Her songs Vision and Across the Ocean underlined the idea of cross-border dialog through music.

Another highlight of the event was a spectacular light installation that transformed the façade of the embassy building into an impressive work of art. The piece Nightsky in particular was visually staged, innovatively combining art and architecture.

Austrian MFA

Austrian Parliament