A Sign of Friendship: The New Year's Meeting of the Austrian-Polish Society in Vienna

Head of Mission Kosiniak-Kamysz took the opportunity to present the priorities of the Polish EU Council Presidency. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria / Sebastian Kocoń

The event was hosted by the Head of Mission Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz and the President of the Austrian-Polish and International Chopin Society in Vienna, Prof. Theodor Kanitzer. The event brought together representatives of the Austrian creative and scientific scene as well as members of the society. The Austrian ambassador to Poland, Andreas Stadler, was also present as a guest of honor.

In their speeches, both Prof. Kanitzer and Ambassador Stadler emphasized the importance of the European Union in promoting unity and a common future between societies. The close cooperation between Austria and Poland has not only grown historically but is becoming increasingly important in the current political and economic environment.

Head of Mission Kosiniak-Kamysz presented the priorities of the Polish EU Council Presidency once again and explained the seven dimensions of security that are the focus of Polish policy: external, internal, informational, energy, economic, food, and health security. These issues are not only relevant for Poland but also affect the entire European Union and transatlantic relations, as Vindobona.org reported.

The Role of the Austrian-Polish Society

The Austrian-Polish Society was founded in 1946 and is based in Vienna. Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Theodor Kanitzer, it is committed to promoting bilateral relations in the areas of culture, education, and business. Numerous events, lectures, and artistic initiatives help to deepen the exchange between the two countries.

The close cooperation between Austria and Poland is reflected not only in diplomatic meetings but also in joint projects and initiatives that strengthen cultural and economic relations. In this context, Prof. Kanitzer referred to the society's planned activities in 2025, which will include music events, scientific discussions, and educational projects.

A strong sign of friendship and cooperation

The New Year's Meeting of the Austrian-Polish Society provided a platform for exchange between Austrian and Polish stakeholders and underlined the importance of bilateral relations within the European Union. The event was an expression of the close cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the importance of cultural and political dialog in an increasingly interconnected world.

Polish Embassy Vienna