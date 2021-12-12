Who Is China's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna?

H. E. Mr. Wang Qun is Permanent Representative and Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Permanent Mission of the PRC People's Republic of China to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna.

H. E. Mr. Wang Qun is Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna. / Picture: © UNIDO / Flickr / (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Prior to his accreditation to Vienna on August 29, 2018, Mr. Wang was Director-General of the Arms Control and Disarmament Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and China's Chief Negotiator for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from 2014 to August 2018.

He also was Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China (MFA) with responsibility for UN Security Council reform matters from 2011 to 2014. …

