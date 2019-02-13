What Does No-Deal Brexit Really Mean for British-Austrian Travel Behaviour?

Effects of the No-Deal-Brexit in detail on travel behaviour / Picture: © English and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Brexit "No-Deal-Scenario" - Effects of a disorderly exit on UK-Austria relations

The effects of resigning without a resignation agreement would be manifold.

The main areas affected would be civil rights (in particular right of residence, social security), transport and customs.

In order to fill the legal gaps that could arise in the course of a…