What Brexit Means for Austrian Federal Provinces

Great Britain is an important sales market for Austria, especially for Upper Austria and Styria. / Picture: © English and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In 2017 Austria exported a total of 142 billion euros worth of goods, of which 3.9 billion euros went to Great Britain.

The Agenda Austria chart shows that Great Britain is an important sales market, especially for Upper Austria and Styria.

In 2017, these two federal states exported goods worth €1,089 and €875 million respectively to Great Britain.

These federal states are followed in descending order by Lower Austria, Vienna, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, Carinthia and Burgenland.

In a country comparison, Vienna imported the most British products amounting to €761 million.

The risk, according to Agenda Austria, would be that prices for individual products could rise without the Brexit agreement.