Sponsored
Article Tools
UK Nationals Living in Austria Preparing for Brexit
Published: October 22, 2018; 11:57 · (Vindobona)
The British Embassy in Vienna invites all British Nationals living in Austria to a series of information events throughout the country to prepare them for BREXIT.
British Embassy outreach events in Austria in preparation for BREXIT / Picture: © English and Austrian crossed flags by VindobonaThis article includes a total of 259 words.
The British Embassy in Vienna will be holding a series of outreach events in cities across Austria, in advance of the UK’s exit from the European Union.
What steps should you take before 29 March 2019?
How will Brexit affect your rights as a UK national living in an EU country?
How can you stay informed about the latest developments?
The events will begin…
Fast News Search