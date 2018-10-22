UK Nationals Living in Austria Preparing for Brexit

British Embassy outreach events in Austria in preparation for BREXIT / Picture: © English and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The British Embassy in Vienna will be holding a series of outreach events in cities across Austria, in advance of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

What steps should you take before 29 March 2019?

How will Brexit affect your rights as a UK national living in an EU country?

How can you stay informed about the latest developments?

The events will begin…