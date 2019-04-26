WeWork Cooperation to Facilitate Internationalization of Austrian Start-ups in the USA

(from left to right: Dimitri Kouvaros (WeWork); Bernhard Sagmeister (Managing Director Austria Wirtschaftsservice), Margarete Schramböck (Minister for Business Location and Digitisation), Matthew Powers (Head of WeWork New York), Kofi Ampadu (WeWork) / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / Philipp Hartberger

WeWork is one of the world's best-known providers of coworking spaces.

The company, which was founded in New York City, counts more than 100,000 start-ups among its customers.

In addition to workplaces, WeWork also offers workshops, events and networking with key players in the local start-up scene.

Cooperation facilitates internationalization in the USA

Innovative Austrian companies will particularly benefit from the future cooperation with WeWork.

For the time being, ten Austrian companies can use a job at WeWork free of charge for up to two months.

WeWork supports the start-ups with individual onboarding and thus makes the step into the USA a particularly smooth one.

In addition, the participating start-ups benefit from access to the entire WeWork ecosystem, establish contacts with well-connected mentors and can count on support when entering the market.

In addition, the cooperation also focuses on the exchange of knowledge between WeWork and aws.

"Internationalisation is a great opportunity, especially for Austrian start-ups. The companies' digital business models are in international competition right from the start, which is why it is particularly important to address the global market at an early stage. With the cooperation with WeWork, we are creating easier market access for start-ups in the USA and sustainably supporting innovative ideas", Minister for Digitisation Margarete Schramböck is pleased about the future cooperation.

However, the planned cooperation is also an important step for aws itself in supporting Austrian start-ups, says aws Managing Director Bernhard Sagmeister:

"With the "Pitching Days", aws has been offering Austrian start-ups the opportunity to gain a foothold in New York City in cooperation with Austrian foreign trade for several years. We are therefore particularly pleased that with the cooperation with WeWork we can now offer another attractive offer for Austrian start-ups in the USA". The future cooperation with WeWork was also supported locally by Austria's foreign trade.

About AWS - Austria Wirtschaftsservice GmbH

Austria Wirtschaftsservice GmbH (aws) is the development bank of the federal government. As a specialist bank in public ownership, it focuses on corporate finance with a focus on "start-ups" and "growth and industry". By granting low-interest loans, guarantees, subsidies and equity, it supports companies in the implementation of their innovative projects. aws also advises and supports companies with regard to the protection and exploitation of intellectual property. In addition, aws offers specific information, consulting, services and support for prospective, existing and expanding companies.