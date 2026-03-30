Vienna's Universities Shine in Global Comparisons of the 2026 QS World University Rankings

The University of Vienna (Uni Wien) continues to be the flagship of Austrian higher education, showing significant growth in both its international reputation and its research impact. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Bwag, CC BY-SA 4.0

The British research firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) published its latest analysis on March 25. For the 2026 edition, over 6,200 institutions worldwide were evaluated, and rankings were compiled for 1,900 institutions across 55 disciplines. Austria emerges as a stable and, in some cases, rapidly growing hub for higher education.

University of Vienna: Communication as an International Flagship

The University of Vienna remains the flagship of domestic research. With a total of 20 subjects in the global top 100—three more than last year—it underscores its versatility.

Leading the way is the Communication & Media Studies program, which climbed to 13th place worldwide and is thus among the top 3% globally. In addition to Communication Studies, the University of Vienna excels in Theology (22nd place), Anthropology (34th place), Geography (35th place), Archaeology (36th place), Philosophy (49th place), and History (50th place). Particularly encouraging is the rise of Mathematics and Political Science into the top 100.

Engineering and Economics: TU Wien and WU Wien on the Path to Success

The technical and economic universities of applied sciences demonstrate that specialization leads to success.

For the first time, TU Wien broke into the top 50 in the “Architecture & Built Environment” category and now ranks 44th. In computer science as well, TU Wien remains firmly among the world’s elite at 99th place. Particularly impressive is the improvement in the “Engineering & Technology” category, where the university rose from 124th to 97th place.

WU Vienna (Vienna University of Economics and Business) defends its reputation as one of Europe’s best business schools. In the “Business & Management Studies” category, it ranks 69th worldwide, making it number one in Austria and number three in the entire German-speaking region (DACH region). In the field of marketing, WU also secures a unique position in Austria with a ranking in the 51–100 group.

CEU: A Powerhouse for Politics and Social Research

The Central European University (CEU), which has relocated its headquarters to Vienna, demonstrates its international influence particularly in the humanities and social sciences. CEU achieves its best result in Politics & International Studies, ranking 45th worldwide. In total, CEU leads nine ranked subjects, five of which (including Sociology and Social Policy) are among the world’s top 100.

Looking Beyond Vienna: BOKU and the Federal States

It’s not just the capital that shines. Further research shows that other Austrian universities are also highly regarded internationally. The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) ranks an outstanding 30th worldwide in Agriculture & Forestry, placing it among the absolute world leaders.

The University of Innsbruck also remains a strong contender and is ranked 350th overall, delivering particularly strong results in the natural sciences. MedUni Vienna is often listed among the top institutions for medicine in global comparisons, though it ranks third in the overall Austrian rankings behind the University of Vienna and the University of Innsbruck.

Background: How is it measured?

The QS Ranking is considered one of the most influential worldwide. The results are based on a combination of academic reputation—derived from surveys of tens of thousands of academics—employer reputation—based on companies’ evaluations of graduates—research impact—measured by citations per academic paper and the H-index—and international networking—reflected in collaboration on cross-border research projects.

“International rankings are important benchmarks in the global higher education landscape. They help us attract highly qualified students and faculty from around the world,” says WU Rector Rupert Sausgruber, emphasizing the strategic importance of these results.

Summary of Austria’s top rankings

University Subject Area Rank 2026 University of Vienna Communication & Media Studies 13 University of Vienna Theology & Religious Studies 22 BOKU University Agriculture & Forestry 30 TU Wien Architecture 44 CEU Politics & International Studies 45 WU Vienna Business & Management 69

The results demonstrate that, despite global competition—particularly from Asia—Austria’s universities are not only maintaining their place among the world’s elite but are even expanding their standing in key disciplines.

QS World University Rankings

University of Vienna

TU Vienna

WU Vienna

Central European University