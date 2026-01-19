Italy and the University of Vienna Organize Major Charity Concert “Sounds for Peace” at the Vienna Musikverein
When the powerful sounds of Giuseppe Verdi's “Messa da Requiem” fill the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein on January 30, 2026, there will be more than just musical excellence on the program. Under the title “Sounds for Peace,” the University of Vienna, together with the Italian diplomatic missions, invites you to an evening that uses music as a bridge for peace and as a tool against global hunger.
Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental Requiem is considered one of the most emotional works in music history. It will be performed in the prestigious setting of the Musikverein by the choir and orchestra of the University of Vienna—the University of Vienna Philharmonic—under the baton of renowned conductor Vijay Upadhyaya. They will be accompanied by an international quartet of soloists consisting of Barbora Ďubeková (soprano), Alina Dragnea (alto), Sehyun Kyung (tenor), and Jeongje Yeom (bass).
Goal: 200,000 meals to fight hunger
Behind the cultural glamour lies an urgent humanitarian cause. The proceeds from the evening will go directly to the “ShareTheMeal” initiative of the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP). The organizers have set themselves an ambitious goal: to finance at least 200,000 meals for people suffering from severe food insecurity. With just $0.80 (approx. €0.75), the WFP can feed one child for a day.
Every ticket sold and every additional donation helps to reach this target and send a message against the global hunger crisis, which is being exacerbated by current conflicts and climate change worldwide.
In the spirit of Olympic peace
The date of the concert, January 30, has been chosen deliberately. It falls within the period of “Olympic peace” (Ekecheiria), a millennia-old tradition of truce that has been officially reaffirmed by the United Nations through a resolution. The resolution calls on member states to suspend hostilities seven days before the start of the Games until seven days after the Paralympics.
The concert thus serves as a cultural precursor to the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, which will open on February 6, 2026. The event is being organised in a unique collaboration between the University of Vienna, the Italian Embassy, the Permanent Representations of Italy to the International Organizations and the OSCE, and the Italian Cultural Institute.
Secure your tickets now and help
Those interested can actively participate by purchasing concert tickets. Tickets are available through the Musikverein booking system: Purchase tickets here.
Those who are unable to attend the concert in person can make a contribution directly via the project page of the “ShareTheMeal” app and follow the progress of the donation target live: Donation link “Sounds for Peace”.