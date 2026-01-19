Italy and the University of Vienna Organize Major Charity Concert “Sounds for Peace” at the Vienna Musikverein

The Italian Embassy is pleased to present the “Sounds for Peace” benefit concert, which will take place on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental Requiem is considered one of the most emotional works in music history. It will be performed in the prestigious setting of the Musikverein by the choir and orchestra of the University of Vienna—the University of Vienna Philharmonic—under the baton of renowned conductor Vijay Upadhyaya. They will be accompanied by an international quartet of soloists consisting of Barbora Ďubeková (soprano), Alina Dragnea (alto), Sehyun Kyung (tenor), and Jeongje Yeom (bass).

Goal: 200,000 meals to fight hunger

Behind the cultural glamour lies an urgent humanitarian cause. The proceeds from the evening will go directly to the “ShareTheMeal” initiative of the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP). The organizers have set themselves an ambitious goal: to finance at least 200,000 meals for people suffering from severe food insecurity. With just $0.80 (approx. €0.75), the WFP can feed one child for a day.

Every ticket sold and every additional donation helps to reach this target and send a message against the global hunger crisis, which is being exacerbated by current conflicts and climate change worldwide.

In the spirit of Olympic peace

The date of the concert, January 30, has been chosen deliberately. It falls within the period of “Olympic peace” (Ekecheiria), a millennia-old tradition of truce that has been officially reaffirmed by the United Nations through a resolution. The resolution calls on member states to suspend hostilities seven days before the start of the Games until seven days after the Paralympics.

The concert thus serves as a cultural precursor to the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, which will open on February 6, 2026. The event is being organised in a unique collaboration between the University of Vienna, the Italian Embassy, the Permanent Representations of Italy to the International Organizations and the OSCE, and the Italian Cultural Institute.

Secure your tickets now and help

Those interested can actively participate by purchasing concert tickets. Tickets are available through the Musikverein booking system: Purchase tickets here.

Those who are unable to attend the concert in person can make a contribution directly via the project page of the “ShareTheMeal” app and follow the progress of the donation target live: Donation link “Sounds for Peace”.

Italian Embassy in Vienna

Wiener Musikverein