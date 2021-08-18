Vienna's New International Long-Distance Bus Terminal
Construction on Vienna’s new international long-distance bus terminal funded by Donau Busterminal Realisierungs GmbH and designed by Burtscher-Durig is set to begin by the end of 2022, and the terminal is expected to be operational by 2024 or 2025. Read more about the estimated project costs of 200 million euros and some of the advantages it presents to international travelers.
Construction on Vienna’s new international long-distance bus terminal is set to begin by the end of 2022, and the terminal is expected to be operational by 2024 or 2025.
Why is it necessary?
Proponents of the new terminal argue that Vienna needs a central international long-distance bus terminal because there is a long-distance bus network that connects destinations throughout Europe and Vienna is an important tourist destination. They also argue that traveling by long-distance bus is an important addition to rail and air travel, as well as a climate-friendly alternative to car journeys.
Location
The new long-distance bus terminal will be located on Handelskai by the Stadion Center in the 2nd district. The location is directly connected to the motorway network (A23) and public transport. A quick change is guaranteed via the nearby U2 station “Stadion”, which can be used to reach the city center in just a few minutes. The terminal is also connected to bus routes 11A, 77A, 79A and 79B. There is also enough parking space at the site, for example in the Stadion Center.
The long-distance bus terminal is also part of the “Waterfront” development area - the area northeast of the U2 between Meiereistraße and A23. In the next few years, a mixed-use, urban quarter will be created here. It is characterized by its proximity to the banks of the Danube, the Danube Island and the Green Prater.
A replacement location for the Sports & Fun Hall that has been operated on the property where the terminal will be built is still being decided upon. The goal is a well-connected and attractive location in the second district so that the hall is again close to many sports enthusiasts. Ideally, the new location will be able to be used both indoors and outdoors.
Frequency of Busses
It is estimated that an average of 200 buses will be processed at the terminal per day, which means 400 to a maximum of 600 arrivals and departures per day. Vindobona previously reported on the project and the estimates for how many busses and passengers will pass through the terminal, which can be found here.
Potential Benefits to the Area
Advocates of the terminal say it will integrate well into the surrounding area and further enhance it with its distinctive architecture, well-designed public spaces, a barrier-free connection to the Danube bank, greenery, climate protection and a meaningful connection with the Stadium Center. In addition, there will be offers such as cafes, restaurants or shops. They argue that the quarter will be livelier and Engerthstrasse will be much more attractive.
In addition, Meiereistraße, Engerthstraße and Marathonweg, among others, are to be relieved of the long-distance bus traffic currently being handled there, as access and departures are made directly via the Handelskai from/to the A23.
Security
In terms of security, the long-distance bus terminal will be equipped according to the latest international standards. It will be designed in a modern, bright and transparent manner and offer passengers an attractive range of cafés, waiting areas, etc. Staff will be on-site at all times during operating hours; access to the bus platforms will only be possible with a valid ticket. In the new long-distance bus terminal, security will be on-site continuously (midnight), and the control center will also be manned 24 hours a day. Ticket and information desks will be open from 7:30 to 21:00, and restaurants and shops should be open from 7:00 to 21:00.
Citizens’ Concerns Addressed
The following concerns are being addressed in the implementation of the project:
- Long-distance buses can only arrive and depart via Handelskai directly from/to A23, no long-distance buses in Meiereistraße, Engerthstraße and on the Marathonweg
- Collection and delivery traffic via the Handelskai
- Possibility to stop with the Kiss & Ride Zone in a separate right of way lane, the opposite residential area is shielded by a generous green area
- Bus platforms in the basement for better shielding
- New connecting bridge over the Handelskai to the right bank of the Danube for pedestrians and cyclists
- Bright, clean, safe and barrier-free design of the terminal
- Preservation of the existing public bus routes along Engerthstrasse and Marathonweg
- Additional mobility management offers,e.g., e-scooters, cargo bikes, charging infrastructure
- Paths around the stadium center and/or crossing
- High-quality, sufficiently large bicycle parking facility with showers and changing rooms
- Entry and exit via new traffic lights at Handelskai
- Access to the terminal building on Engerthstrasse and Marathonweg
- Creation of attractive (semi) public spaces
- Enhancement of Engerthstrasse for pedestrian traffic
- Improvement of the marathon path, including through planting and access to the connecting bridge to the right bank of the Danube
- Greening of the skyscraper and generously planted roof
- Solar panels on the roofs
- Preservation of the trees on the edge of the property, replacement plantings if possible, overall positive tree balance
- Accounting for the increasing heat in the city
- Use of innovative energy concepts
- Consideration of the groundwater flows from the Danube to the Prater
Costs
The investment costs for the long-distance bus terminal, including the design of the immediate surroundings, is around 200 million euros.
Investors
The Donau Busterminal Realisierungs GmbH was identified as a partner in the procurement procedure for the financing and implementation. IES Immobilien-Projektentwicklung GmbH will develop the project for the two investors and work closely with the operating company.
Ariel Muzicant and Markus Teufel from Donau Busterminal Realisierungs GmbH stated, “Our common goal is a long-distance bus terminal that Vienna can be proud of. We will work consistently on the implementation of the ambitious concept in close coordination with all those involved. The long-distance bus terminal is radiant for the whole city, it is an important project - not least one that secures jobs and is important for regional added value.”
Architects
A total of 27 projects were submitted from across the EU, and an expert jury selected the design by the Viennese architecture firm Burtscher-Durig as the winner.
In addition to the urban planning, architectural and functional solutions, the sustainability of the submitted projects as well as the economic efficiency of construction, operation and maintenance were evaluated.
Regarding the winning project, the jury chaired by Elke Delugan-Meissl said, “The design intention of spanning a vital center between the Stadion Center and Handelskai, which in the future will also function as an important urban development intervention with regard to further urban strategies, has succeeded. The design fulfills the required qualities of the award, at the same time it offers the necessary flexibility for further urban development.”
Operators
The operating company, BGR Busterminal GmbH, consisting of the companies Blaguss, Gschwindl and Dr. Richard, was awarded the contract for operating the terminal.