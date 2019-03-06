New International Bus Terminal to be Built in Vienna - 270 Buses per Day - 5 Mio Passengers per Year

The arrival and departure hall of the future bus terminal. The architecture of the terminal is to approach that of airport buildings. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID

The location of the new long-distance bus terminal for Vienna is fixed.

The central bus station is being built in Leopoldstadt directly next to the Dusika Stadium.

After the strong growth of recent years, Vienna has 200,000 arrivals and departures of long-distance buses with around five million passengers per year. Already, 20 percent of all long-distance bus arrivals and departures in Vienna stop at the bus stop in Leopoldstadt. Every second long-distance bus arriving in or departing from Vienna is currently handled via the VIB terminal in Erdberg. The remaining long-distance buses stop at the main station and other locations. The city's goal is to bundle all international long-distance buses with the new terminal in the future.

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig, Deputy Mayor Maria Vassilakou, Economic City Councillor Peter Hanke and Vassilakou's successor Birgit Hebein have made the location decision official.

"Vienna is one of the most attractive cities in Europe when it comes to tourism. In recent years, we have invested massively in the expansion of the necessary infrastructure. These include the expansion of Vienna Airport and the new main railway station. We are implementing the next project with the construction of a new central long-distance bus terminal. The bus terminal will be the third important pillar in long-distance passenger transport," said Mayor Ludwig. "The new terminal will be the showpiece of the world's most liveable city.

"Vienna will finally have a central long-distance bus terminal," said Transport City Councillor Maria Vassilakou. Several locations were selected for the new terminal, after all the one at the stadium won through: "The central criterion for selecting the location was that the buses cover short distances in the city".

Birgit Hebein, who will take over Maria Vassilakou's transport department from July, stressed that the bus terminal must not only meet ecological criteria: "The design of the areas in front of the terminal is also important to me. It should also represent a "welcome place" and be usable for residents.

The new bus terminal is within walking distance of the "Stadion" U2 station. Handelskai and the Danube as well as the Ernst Happel Stadium serve as reference points for easier orientation of arriving passengers. The architecture of the terminal is to approach that of airport buildings.

The new bus terminal will be built by Wien Holding, which will establish its own project company for this purpose. "Wien Holding is also the implementation machine here," said Peter Hanke, member of the City Council for Finance. "We are already handling the cruise logistics in Vienna and will also prove with the buses that we are able to do this".

The ground floor of the two-storey bus terminal will house the check-in hall with ticket counter for online ticketing, waiting hall, café and shops. There will also be direct access to the "Stadion Center" shopping centre. The buses themselves depart from bus platforms in the basement and can drive directly onto the Handelskai or arrive at the terminal via the A23 exit. A total of 36 stops are planned.

Arriving passengers can change directly from the bus terminal to the subway or Viennese buses and can be in the city centre in seven minutes. Bike-Sharing and Car-Sharing are also planned directly at the bus terminal.

The new 16,500 square metre building will replace the existing Sport & Fun Hall, which will be given a new location. The city expects a planning and construction period of around five years.