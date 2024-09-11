Vienna to Become a Center for Financial Technology: AFT 2024 International Conference

The Advances in Financial Technologies (AFT) 2024 conference will take place at the Österreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), located at Otto-Wagner-Platz 3, 1090 Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

This high-profile event is jointly organized by the Complexity Science Hub (CSH), the University of Innsbruck, and the OeNB and continues the tradition of global scientific conferences that have previously taken place at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Princeton University, among others.

The conference will focus on groundbreaking developments in financial technology, particularly in the field of cryptocurrencies, blockchain applications, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). These technologies are already changing the global financial landscape by challenging existing systems and offering new solutions. Bernhard Haslhofer, Head of the Financial Technology Research Group at the Complexity Science Hub and General Chair of the conference, emphasizes the importance of this platform: “The Advances in Financial Technologies conference offers a globally unique opportunity to present and discuss the latest technological developments and their economic impact.”

Challenges and opportunities of digital transformation

A central theme of the conference is the ongoing digitalization of the financial sector. The proliferation of smartphones and increasing connectivity are enabling alternative payment systems that are gaining importance, especially in emerging markets, and challenging traditional banking systems. Central banks around the world, including the Austrian National Bank, are currently exploring the introduction of central bank digital currencies, while cryptocurrencies are becoming common digital assets. These developments offer enormous opportunities but also harbor risks. Data protection and cybercrime are a particular focus.

Rainer Böhme, Professor of Security and Data Protection at the University of Innsbruck, emphasizes the urgency of combining technological innovation and regulation: “The solution is neither more technology nor better regulation alone. The two must be coordinated. That's why we are proud to be hosting this technical conference at a central bank for the first time, to bring together experts from all disciplines.” Böhme, together with Lucianna Kiffer from ETH Zurich, was responsible for selecting the papers presented at the conference.

Highlights of the conference: expert presentations and panel discussions

Special attention will be paid to the presentations on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, which will bring together leading minds from the industry. Among the prominent speakers is Neha Narula, head of the Digital Currency Initiative at the MIT Media Lab and an expert on cryptocurrencies and digital central bank currencies. She is a member of the Innovation Advisory Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and gave a highly acclaimed TED Talk on the future of money. Another highlight will be the talk by Charles M. Kahn, Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois and advisor to the Bank of Canada, who has written extensively on the functioning of payment and banking systems and the regulation of financial institutions.

The day will end with a panel discussion on security and privacy in the payments of the future, followed by an evening reception and poster presentation. This discussion will address the key questions of how technological innovations in the financial sector can be implemented securely and efficiently without jeopardizing the rights of users.

Vienna is an international hotspot for financial technology

The decision to choose Vienna as the venue for this year's conference underlines Austria's growing importance in international research on financial technologies. Vienna joins an exclusive list of previous venues such as MIT and Princeton University and strengthens its role as an innovative center in Europe.

Finally, the conference is seen as a milestone for the future development of financial technologies. The organizers hope that the interdisciplinary exchange of experts from the fields of technology, business, and politics will provide lasting impetus for shaping the financial systems of the future. Journalists wishing to attend the conference or conduct interviews can obtain accreditation from Anja Böck at the CSH.

OeNB

CSH