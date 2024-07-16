Austrian National Bank Examined the Spread of Crypto Assets in Austria

A recent study by the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) indicates that the actual use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in private households is relatively low. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The OeNB study, which is based on a representative survey at the end of 2022, shows that most crypto holders in Austria have only invested relatively small amounts in cryptocurrencies. In 90% of cases, the amounts involved are just a few thousand euros. These amounts consistently account for no more than a third of the respective household's financial assets.

The main reasons for owning cryptocurrencies are clear: most crypto owners cite speculation on price increases as the most common reason, followed by technical interest and portfolio diversification. A small proportion of crypto holders also cite mistrust of the traditional financial system as a motive. However, it is worth noting that no one has shifted their entire financial assets into crypto assets. Furthermore, no one states that they have acquired crypto assets to use them as a means of payment.

Demographic characteristics of crypto owners

The demographic analysis shows that crypto ownership in Austria is not determined by education, job, income, or place of residence. On average, crypto owners are still best described as “male and rather younger”. One surprising result of the survey, however, is that the crypto audience also seems to be getting on in years. While the crypto market was once dominated by very young investors, the average age of crypto holders has increased. Three-quarters of domestic crypto holders acquired their first holdings in 2019 or earlier. The historic Bitcoin price high of 2021 has therefore left fewer permanent newcomers in the crypto market than the price high of 2017.

Crypto assets are high-risk investments due to their strong price fluctuations and the lack of standard bank guarantee mechanisms. Despite these risks, no macroeconomic financial stability risks have been identified to date, as the market is relatively small and not very intertwined with the traditional financial sector. The results of the study show no evidence of significant new sources of risk in private households.

Data situation and future surveys

The OeNB study is based on a representative survey from 2022 and serves as a test run for future, more comprehensive surveys as part of the Eurosystem Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS). These more comprehensive surveys are expected to provide even more insightful data. Regularly updated data on crypto assets in Austrian households should supplement the data on financial assets in the private sector and help with economic analyses and the early identification of macroeconomic stability risks.

Crypto data: clearing the fog

The survey was a test run for the next domestic round of thematically broader and more elaborate regular surveys on household wealth. As soon as these more comprehensive and higher-quality data are available, we can expect informative updates of the previous results. The OeNB hopes that regularly updated data on crypto assets in Austrian households will help to improve economic analyses and identify macroeconomic stability risks at an early stage.

Despite their growing popularity and awareness, crypto assets remain a niche investment in Austria. Most holders do not use them as a means of payment but see them as a speculative investment or an opportunity to diversify their portfolio. Although the crypto market in Austria is small, interest and curiosity in the technology remain high. Regular and high-quality data collection is necessary to continue to monitor developments in this area and develop suitable regulatory measures.

In summary, the OeNB's study shows that cryptocurrencies are well-known in Austria, but not widely used. The majority of holders only hold small amounts and use them primarily for speculation. The crypto market therefore remains a risky but also fascinating niche in the Austrian financial sector

Austrian National Bank