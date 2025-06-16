Sponsored Content
Vienna Music Theater Days 2025: Social Upheavals on Stage
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Vienna Music Theater Days will once again serve as a platform for innovative and contemporary music theater this year. From September 17 to 27, 2025, the festival will focus on the social upheavals and fractures of our time, inviting the audience to question established structures.
The WUK project space will serve as the festival center. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
The program promises a wealth of world premieres, first performances, and Vienna premieres that subtly demonstrate how small shifts and cracks can bring about big changes. The two artistic directors, Georg Steker and Thomas Cornelius Desi, aptly summarize the common thread running through this year's edition: “This year's productions put established structures and paradigms to the…
or Log In
Fast News Search