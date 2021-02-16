Vienna International Airport: What Is the Current Situation and How Can I Take a Covid 19 Test?
Subsequently, you will find updated information from Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien) regarding the reduced flight offer (landing ban for flights from the UK, South Africa and Brazil), extended entry requirements, Covid-19 test possibilities directly at the airport, the new quarantine form, body temperature measurements and other important coronavirus safety measures.
People entering Austria must register online
Currently, people entering Austria (also applies to Austrian citizens and commuters) must register online in advance.
Confirmation of registration (electronic or printed) must then be presented upon entry.
"When entering Austria from abroad, a medical certificate or proof of a negative test in German or English language for SARS-CoV-2 must be available and presented to border authorities upon request. After entry, a quarantine of 10 days is required."
Currently (until Feb. 21), flights from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are banned from landing.
The link to the online form can be found here.
Negative Covid-19 test
Additionally, travelers must present a negative Covid-19 test upon entry (maximum 48 hours, can be submitted within 24 hours) and quarantine for ten days, but can clear after five days.
With a negative Corona test, entry is possible for commuters, unforeseen family reasons, seeking necessary medical services and certain professional travelers such as caregivers.
Travelers have the option to take a Covid 19 test directly at the airport.
A rapid antigen test costs € 35.00. A result is available within 30 minutes. You will receive an antigen test that detects certain proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and thus a current COVID-19 disease. The antigen test detects infected people with a high viral load, but a possible disease cannot be completely ruled out. The applicable health regulations must therefore continue to be observed even in the event of a negative test result. The registration form for the antigen rapid test can be found here.
A PCR test costs € 99.00. A result will be available within a few hours, but no later than the following day. You will receive a molecular biological test for SARS-CoV-2 (PCR test). The registration form for the PCR test can be found here.
Presentation of a quarantine form
Upon entry into Austria, all passengers must present a completed quarantine form. The quarantine form can be found here. (See Sheet #2)
Travelers from Australia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and the Vatican are exempt from the quarantine requirement.
Body temperature measurements
At Vienna Airport, body temperature measurements are currently being taken of all arriving passengers by the health authorities.
Check-in and baggage claim are currently taking place in Terminal 3 for all airlines
Due to the reduced number of flights, all check-in activities have been temporarily consolidated in Terminal 3.
A protective mask requirement applies throughout the terminal for passengers and employees (FFP2 mask requirement since January 25, 2021).
Access from parking garage 3 to the pharmacy and into Terminal 3 is still possible. All operationally necessary departments and those maintaining operations are staffed and accessible around the clock, and the entire grounds and terminal buildings are monitored and controlled by security personnel.
Leaving Austria
Numerous countries have imposed stricter entry regulations for travelers from or via Austria and in some cases have closed airports to international flights.
Other Measures
Check-in, boarding and information desks are equipped with Plexiglas protection, there are distance markings at the queuing areas and hand sanitizer stands are set up. Announcements and information monitors in the terminal will inform passengers about these measures on the spot. In the case of bus check-ins, the number of passengers per bus is limited in order to allow sufficient safety distance to be maintained in the bus as well.
Vienna Airport also carries out increased cleaning activities throughout the site. For example, handrails, door handles and sanitary facilities are cleaned more often, and filters in ventilation systems are changed more frequently.
Passengers and employees are required to wear protective masks throughout the terminal.
Note: All information is based on information from Vienna Airport and the regulations of the Ministry of Health and is intended as a guide for travelers, it does not constitute legally binding information.