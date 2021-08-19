Sponsored Content
United Nations to Launch New Cross-Border Anti-Corruption Network in Vienna
Sponsored Content
The United Nations is launching a new anti-corruption network in Vienna known as the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network). Under the auspices of the UNODC, the GlobE Network aims to increase cross-border cooperation in combating corruption.
Executive Director of the UNODC Ghada Waly (left) and the President of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Mazin Ibrahim M Al-Kahmous (right) celebrate the launch of the GlobE Network. / Picture: © UNODC - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
The first UN General Assembly special session against corruption included the launch of a new global network to “develop a quick, agile and efficient tool for combatting cross-border corruption offenses.” …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content