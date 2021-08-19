United Nations to Launch New Cross-Border Anti-Corruption Network in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 16:37 ♦ (Vindobona)

The United Nations is launching a new anti-corruption network in Vienna known as the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network). Under the auspices of the UNODC, the GlobE Network aims to increase cross-border cooperation in combating corruption.

Executive Director of the UNODC Ghada Waly (left) and the President of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Mazin Ibrahim M Al-Kahmous (right) celebrate the launch of the GlobE Network. / Picture: © UNODC - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

The first UN General Assembly special session against corruption included the launch of a new global network to “develop a quick, agile and efficient tool for combatting cross-border corruption offenses.” …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
UNIDO Headquarters Vienna: A German Is to Become the Next Director General (Yesterday)
UN Peacekeeping: Praise for Austrian Women and Men (August 6)
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNCAC UN Convention against Corruption, Ghada Fathi Waly, Corruption, Antonio Guterres
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter