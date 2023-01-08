Ukrainians Want Raiffeisen Bankers Sanctioned
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International is coming under pressure in Ukraine. RBI CEO Johann Strobl and another manager are on a list drawn up by Ukrainian authorities, according to which sanctions are recommended.
Head of Raiffeisen Bank International, Strobl, and his fellow board member Gschwenter, who is responsible among other things for the group's IT and day-to-day operations, are on a sanctions list called "war and sanctions" under the heading "awaiting sanctions," DerStandard reports.
According to DerStandard, the list includes the RBI chief as head of the supervisory board of RBI's Ukrainian subsidiary bank, the former Raffeisenbank Aval, which now operates as Raiffeisen Bank Joint Stock Company.
However, more detailed explanations for the recommendation to sanction the two RBI managers cannot be found. In general, however, as DerStandard reports, it says they are "high-ranking" individuals in institutions "engaged in financial activities and financially supporting actions that undermine the security, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."
According to the 2021 annual report, both Strobl and Gschwenter are members of the supervisory board of Raiffeisen's subsidiary bank in Moscow. At the end of 2021, the bank in Russia had a balance sheet of around 18 billion euros and employed more than 9,000 people. The bank in Russia is one of the ten largest credit institutions in the country.
The institution in Russia was RBI's cash cow for many years and contributed a large part of its profits. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, RBI has come under increasing pressure because of this involvement.
The project around the sanctions list is supported by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the National Anti-Corruption Agency of Ukraine (NACC). The latter is also believed to be the operator of the sanctions.nazk.gov.ua website.
With the website and the sanctions list, the Ukrainian government wants to build up international pressure against certain individuals and companies that Kyiv associates with the Russian invasion or, mutatis mutandis, supports the Russian regime.
It is not clear under what conditions individuals on this list will be sanctioned by Ukraine. According to reports, the recommendation to impose sanctions goes to Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, which then decides.