North Macedonia Takes Over OSCE Chair for 2023
From January 1, 2023, North Macedonia takes over the OSCE Chair. In addition to the focus on the crisis regions and above all the military aggression against Ukraine, the country's priorities as chairman will be the re-affirmation of the benefits of the OSCE and the restoration of dialogue and trust.
From January 1, 2023, the Republic of North Macedonia officially begins the chair of the OSCE – the world's largest regional security organization that includes 57 participating countries from North America, Europe, and Asia. North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will chair this important multilateral organization that works on comprehensive aspects of security related to the political-military, economic-environmental and human dimensions. Through its unique approach, the OSCE contributes to regional peace, cooperation, and overall development.
"2023 will be an important year for the international position of the Republic of North Macedonia. Strengthened international profiling means a long-term investment in economic development, new opportunities for young people, and stability. In the conditions of war in the OSCE region and complex political relations between the participating countries, we will focus on reducing tensions, restoring trust, prosperity, and the overall security of people", underlined the Minister and chairperson of the OSCE in 2023, Bujar Osmani in his New Year's address to the public.
Under the slogan "It's about people", the focus of the North Macedonian chairpersonship will be on human security in an era of regional and global uncertainty and instability. "Our focus, as the presiding country, will be the field missions. We will undertake and support concrete activities to facilitate people’s lives, and promote their rights and freedoms," Osmani said.
"North Macedonia has so far demonstrated its capacity many times, that through political dialogue, democratic means, and democratic governance, it achieves its goals both domestically and internationally. Now we have the opportunity, with our maturity and knowledge, to be a key player, to lead and contribute to international policies and processes," stressed Minister Osmani. North Macedonia's chairpersonship of the OSCE will last throughout 2023. Minister Osmani will present the program of the North Macedonian chair, before the OSCE Permanent Council, in Vienna on January 12.