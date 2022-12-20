Gas Pipeline Explodes in Russia
A Russian gas pipeline, which also exports gas to Austria, exploded while repair work was being done there. The explosion occurred in the Chuvashia region and killed three people.
In Russia, an explosion blew the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline. At least three people are believed to have died. This was reported by the Interfax agency, citing the authorities of the Chuvash Republic about 650 kilometers east of Moscow. Before the fire, work was said to have been carried out on the pipeline. The circumstances are currently being investigated. The pipeline delivers gas to Austria, according to ORF.
However, according to Politico, the gas supply to Europe is not affected. Russian gas supplies would continue through alternative pipelines after the blast, Bloomberg reported, citing Gazprom. "Gas supplies to consumers will be fully handled through parallel gas pipelines," the local unit of Russian gas producer Gazprom PJSC said in a statement. The Ukrainian gas network operator also stated that the gas flows were normal. No pressure changes were detected at the gas entry points at the border and tomorrow's nominations remained unchanged.
The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline is one of Russia's most important natural gas export pipelines. The pipeline is named after its origin in the Urengoy gas field in northern western Siberia, the village of Pomary in the Mari El Republic, where a compressor station is located before crossing the Volga, and the city of Uzhgorod in western Ukraine, ORF reports.
According to ORF, The Austrian gas hub in Baumgarten receives, among other things, Russian gas, which is delivered to Baumgarten via Ukraine and then on through Slovakia. After the western Ukrainian town of Uschgorod, the gas is transported through the Transgas pipeline to the eastern Slovakian border town of Velke Kapusany.